It sounds like a cliché, the kind of thing that you’ll find scrawled sarcastically on a mug at a novelty store, but I really can’t start my day until I’ve had at least one cup of coffee. Maybe it’s the caffeine boost, the flavor, or simply the smell, but I love everything about coffee. Add a little cream and sugar or a flavored, seasonal cream if you like. Or don’t! It’s all great.

The only thing that I like almost as much as the coffee itself is a beer with bold, roasty coffee flavors. Don’t worry, I’m not drinking that for breakfast (usually). I’m saving it at least for lunch.

It being autumn, I couldn’t think of a better time to talk about beers for coffee drinkers. We’re talking about beer that either has coffee in it or simply tastes like coffee. The details don’t matter so much — it’s the flavor I love, and one that works beautifully on a cool fall night.

To find these coffee-centric beers, we went to the professionals for help once again. We asked a few well-known craft beer experts and brewers to tell us the best beers for fans of a freshly-brewed cup of coffee. Keep reading to see them all.

Left Hand Milk Stout

Basil Lee, co-founder of Finback Brewery in Glendale, New York

ABV: 6%

Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

I’m ashamed to say it. When I drink stouts nowadays, nine times out of 10 it’s usually a five-ounce pour, likely with more coconut, peanut butter, marshmallow, or candy bar than beer. Mind you, I’m not complaining; life is good. But I think if you want just a stout—a well-made dark beer built on malt, with notes of chocolate, light roast, coffee, no astringency, and round, smooth on the mouth—I’m going back to the days before taprooms and hype breweries ruled the scene, and what was a highly rated stout is now maybe less so: Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro.