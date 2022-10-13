If you’re only going to drink one beer style in these early fall days (and nights), make it a lager. The style is so much more than simply that crushable, sweet, slightly malty macro-brew your dad and grandfather drank (although we love a good PBR or Narragansett Lager from time to time). Sure, you can find crisp, easy-drinking lagers and pilsners that quench your thirst any time of the year. But the lager umbrella also includes Vienna-style lagers, bocks, California common beers, doppelbocks, maibocks, marzens, helles lagers, dunkels, and more. Simply put, if you didn’t drink any other beer style besides lagers this fall, you’d have so many brews to try that you wouldn’t even spend a second missing the spiced pumpkin ales that seem to be everywhere this season.

The only problem with deciding to make fall a lager-filled season is picking which beers to try. To help you navigate, we asked some craft brew experts for the best lagers to drink during the fall months. From marzens to schwarzbiers to pilsners, they didn’t disappoint with their choices. Keep scrolling to see all of their selections below.

Austin Beerworks Black Thunder

Eric Warner, head brewer at Karbach Brewing in Houston

ABV: 5.3%

Average Price: $9.99 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Austin Beerworks brews a beer seasonally called Black Thunder. It’s a beautifully made Schwarzbier. Toasty and roasty, but super clean which makes it a great southern drinker with notes of chocolate, coffee, nutty sweetness, and spicy, bright, floral hops.

It’s a very well-rounded, balanced, bold beer to sip no matter where you live.

Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest

James Bruner, director of production at The Bruery in Placentia, California

ABV: 5.5%

Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

While Sierra Nevada Brewing in Chico, California is known for making its iconic Pale Ale and Hazy Little Thing, they are definitely rooted in brewing tradition, and their annual Oktoberfest lager release is one of the best in the industry. From 2015-2020 Sierra would bring in a German brewing partner, pairing with the likes of Mahrs Bräu, Miltenberger, and even Weihenstephan over the years of re-establishing themselves in the traditional lager game. 2021 found them flying solo again, but they definitely learned a trick or two, making one of the most exceptionally clean, yet flavorful Oktoberfest beers in the craft beer world.

Toasted bready malts with just a hint of melanoidin character, a light herbal and floral hop underneath, with clean and crisp lager yeast and a dry finish; it brings me back to the tents in Munich, making it easy for me to crush a liter or two.