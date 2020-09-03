As the summer end and fall begins, those humid, hot days make way for crisp, cool evenings perfectly suited for the subtle pepper spiciness of a well-made rye whiskey. Some would argue that rye is the “spice of life” you need just at this moment. In recent years, rye whiskey has become increasingly popular yet again. Rye used to be the main whiskey distilled in America way back in the day but then history happened. Anyway, this newfound popularity means that there are now countless brands available. To find the right fit for you, we decided to ask the professionals. We tasked some of our favorite bartenders with telling us the best rye whiskeys to make your first sips of fall peppery and spicy.