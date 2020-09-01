The Most Warming Scotch Whiskies For Fall 2020

Fall is barreling towards us like a ball of dried leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and light jackets rolling down a hill. It’s coming soon and there’s nothing we can do to stop it. If you’re anything like us, you spent a lot of time outside during the last few months in an attempt to feel some semblance of a normal summer. But, it’s all coming to end. Don’t fret though. Sweater weather isn’t so bad. It’s the best time of year to enjoy a warming dram of Scotch whisky. Gavin Humes, bartender at Scratch Bar & Kitchen in Encino, California prefers the warming nature of a long-aged whisky near a roaring fire as the leaves turn. “Scotch by its very nature is a personal drink, so your mileage may vary.” He adds, “But my go-to scotch for a cool day, maybe by a fireplace, is The Balvenie Doublewood aged 17 years. For me, the finish in sherry casks imparts a unique flavor that I love. If I can’t get my hands on the 17 year, I’ll always default to something with a sherry cask age.” He’s not the only bartender who looks forward to the warming feeling of fall whisky. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the most warming whiskies for fall 2020.