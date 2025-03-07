A Flora And Fauna Focused Amazon Adventure

I can sit on an Italian beach when I’m old. For now, I look for adventure. I’ve traveled to Easter Island, deep into the rainforests of South America, trekked to see the gorillas in Rwanda, and swam with sharks around the globe. I’ve also hiked through the rainforest in other Central and South American countries, but it’s been high on my list for a while to experience the rainforest of all rainforests: the Amazon. I finally made it happen a few months back, planning a trip with Expedição Katerre, traveling to the Brazilian Amazon to explore the plant life, local communities, and of course, the wildlife like scorpion spiders, tarantulas, toucans, sloths, and the mysterious pink dolphins, making my 90s Lisa Frank dreams a reality. When choosing who to travel here with, it was important to me to choose a company that allows their guests the chance to immerse themselves in nature, with a few modern luxuries, while still being off the grid, truly experiencing adventure living on a boat for the week. Expedição Katerre has multiple itinerary options that range between three, four, and seven nights. I signed up for the National Parks Anavilhanas and Jaú for four nights and one night at the Mirante do Gavião Amazon Lodge in the rainforest to recoup after the boat, beginning with 2 nights in Manaus. PART I — Where To Stay and What to do in Manaus Juma Ópera Hotel The trip begins by flying into Manaus, Brazil, a major jumping off point for those looking to visit the Amazon Rainforest. When booking your hotel, give yourself plenty of time to get to the area and book a transfer car in advance. I chose a basic room with a view at the Juma Opera. The rooms had a comfortable king bed, a sizable bathroom, nice views of the garden, some storage space for your bags, a desk to get a little work done, and all your basic amenities like plenty of powerful AC to battle the intense Brazilian humidity and heat. The rooftop pool overlooking the Opera House was what really did it for me. The pool is open from early in the morning, until about midnight, so you can enjoy a beautiful night swim under the stars, listening to the music from live bands playing at the bars around the neighborhood. Amenities: Beautiful rooftop pool

Great location

Wifi

Strong AC

Complimentary breakfast Room Rate: Generally $200+ per night BOOK HERE Caxiri Amazônia

If you feel like venturing out from the restaurant attached to Juma Opera, this is a great place to try some local cuisine. It’s about a three minute walk from the hotel, so easy to get to.

Transfer from Manaus to Novo Airão

You’ll board the boat in Novo Airão, about a 3-hour drive from Manaus. I went with Cooperativa de Taxistas de Novo Airão and their driver, Fernando. The transfers ended up costing about $150 total, so not bad at all for two 3-hour transfers. From there, the group meets at Mirante do Gavião Lodge, where the boat is docked. The amazing team takes care of all the bags, so you can just take in the rainforest views as you make your way down to the dock. PART ll — Itinerary For The 4 Night, 5 Day Adventure Board the Jacaré-Tinga Boat to Begin Your Adventure The Jacaré-Tinga boat gives travelers a view into the regional, local style of boats. Of course, you have a little bit more comfort like air-conditioning in the rooms, but the two-story, 53-ft boat is still a rustic way to experience the river. Each room within the wooden boat has a private bathroom and shower head, a bed, and AC, so everything you need. There’s even WiFi on board to check in occasionally with family, but for the most part, you’ll be off the grid. The small motor boats provide a way for the group to explore the flooded forests, and there’s a dining room with space for hammocks, tables, and chairs to relax and socialize. Every meal on board celebrates local, traditional cuisine. We tried fresh, regional fish, Brazilian barbecue, traditional desserts like creamy caramel pudding, fresh tropical fruit, acai, and even piranha. Amenities: Home cooked meals

Energy and AC in all cabins

1st-aid kit, pharmacy, experienced and trained staff

Full kitchen with oven, freezer, refrigerator, utensils

Equipment for the jungle

Powerful flashlight for spotting alligators, walkie-talkie radio for trails

Binoculars for bird watching

Multiple leisure areas

Card games, dominoes, checkers, chess and backgammon

Noodles for diving in the river and waterfalls

Hammocks

Chilled drinks and barbecue

Fishing rods Room Rate: $2000 to $3000 USD based on the room BOOK HERE: Contact expedicoes@katerre.com directly Heading into the UNESCO “natural world heritage site,” the boat makes its way to the Jau National Park. It’s known to be the biggest freshwater forest park in the world. Home to natural beauty, waterfalls, plant life, and of course, plenty of wildlife. My trip was in early July, which is within the wet season. Visitors will have different experiences during the wet and dry seasons, allowing the chance to see various animals and experience different terrain. The wet season floods the Igapó Forests, so we explored a lot in a smaller motor boat that accommodated our small group of 5 and our guide, Noah. If you choose the Rio Negro itinerary, you’ll notice the lack of mosquitoes. When you think about the rainforest, many people think of bugs, and believe me there were plenty of those, but to my surprise, there were not a lot of mosquitoes. This is actually due to natural bug repellent within the water on the Black River. Day 1: Manaus / Novo Airão / Anavilhanas On the first day of the expedition, the focus will be getting guests from their hotel in Manaus to Novo Airao. Once everyone arrives in the afternoon, the expedition begins with Katerre Expeditions through the Anavilhanas Archipelago with lunch on board and a briefing of what to expect. After lunch, there’s time on the first day to enjoy a swim in the river, a.k.a. the “big tea,” nicknamed that because the black river is a color resembling tea thanks to the tannins from the submerged plants. As we were in the water, tucuxi freshwater dolphins swam by! We took the speed boats out to explore the local flooded forests in the evening before heading to the Madadá lookout. Day 2: Anavilhanas / Madadá

The next morning, we woke up early with our flashlights to head back up to the Madadá lookout, the perfect place to watch the sunrise and listen to the sounds of the rainforest. Before it got too hot later in the day, we took a three-hour hike into the virgin forest to the Madadá Caves to explore various plant life and look for animals like bats, crab tarantulas, scorpion spiders, and more. In passing, we saw a vibrant pink home along the river that our guide, Noah, pointed out was his grandmother’s home. After the hike in the heat, we went for a refreshing swim in the river before coming in to get ready to go out on a night speedboat ride to look for caiman. Day 3: Jau National Park We woke up bright and early to take the boat out and explore the flooded forest, looking for animal life. We saw ringed kingfishers, hoatzin and howler monkeys before stopping inside the flooded forest to use the bamboo fishing poles to catch piranha. We each caught a piranha and saved them to eat back on the boat! Once we were back on the boat, we made our way to the IBAMA base at the Park’s entrance by the Jaú River with steady, mirror-like waters. After zipping through the vines and tilted trees of the flooded forest, we made our way to a waterfall where we were able to cliff jump into the water and cool off. After a long swim, we made our way back to the boat to head to the Aturiá Community to see how they live and visit with the locals. That night, we went searching for nocturnal animals and came across caiman and snakes like the calloselasma rhodostoma and the vine snake! Day 4: Jaú National Park On our last full day, we visited the Cachoeira Community to learn about local practices, play soccer with the kids, and browse the fruit orchards. We hiked to visit a giant tree around the community and ventured out on the aquatic trail with regional canoes, looking for animals. We came across many birds and a sloth! After a Brazilian BBQ lunch on board, we explored the ruins of an abandoned city that peaked during the rubber cycle, from the late 1800s to the early 1900s. After tapping rubber trees and coming across a golden orb weaver spider with a web so strong people have been known to use it for fishing line, we trekked past the Brazil nut trees back to the boat to return to the IBAMA base. One thing that has really shocked me is the size of the bugs! Praying mantises and locusts the size of mice, massive caterpillars and moths that I thought were bats! Day 5: Novo Airão / Manaus