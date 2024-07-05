You know those moments in nature that leave you wondering, “how is this even real life?” Those time-stopping experiences where you’re just utterly present to the miracle of being alive? Yeah, that’s the sensation travelers live for. It’s not that you can’t feel that in your hometown, it’s just that it’s a feeling that is a lot easier to come by when you’re out of your comfort zone.

And in our experience, those “pinch me” moments happen even more frequently during solo travel abroad. If you’ve never ventured out of the U.S. alone and are itching to embark on your first solo-travel adventure, especially one that’s budget friendly, consider traveling to Uproxx’s favorite Central America destination for solo travel beginners: Belize!

Why Belize is Perfect for Beginner Solo Travelers

Location, Location, Location

Belize is the northernmost country of Central America, anywhere from only two, to a quick six hours by plane from the U.S. Truly, it’s a cinch to get to Belize. In fact, United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Jet Blue, and Frontier Airlines all fly direct to Belize’s International Airport (Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport). And land borders connecting to Guatemala and Mexico make Belize the “gateway country” for the Central America backpacking route.

But you might want to stay a while before heading elsewhere. Here’s why.

Activities and Culture

Belize is high key an adventure traveler’s dream, and one of Central America’s most culturally and ethnically diverse countries. Despite being really small, like the size of Vermont, there’s so much to do here.

Stay on Caye Caulker or in San Pedro (Ambergris Caye’s party town) to snorkel and scuba dive Belize’s Great Barrier Reef one day, then climb moss-covered Mayan ruins and spelunk caves around the jungle town of San Ignacio the next (don’t miss the ATM cave tour!). Try a Mayan chocolate-making tour in San Ignacio and learn Garifuna traditional drum and dance in Hopkins.

There are many hostels around the country, so you won’t have trouble making friends to have fun with! If you’re into waterfall hikes, I recommend Mayflower Bocawina National Park, and if you’re going to rent a car in San Ignacio with friends (worth it!) stop at Rio on Pools for the afternoon.

Less Language Barriers

Belize was the first country I visited on my solo backpacking journey that began two years ago (it hasn’t really stopped, I just have suitcases now). One of the main reasons I chose Belize to start my travels in is because the official language is actually English!