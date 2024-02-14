The Coolest Parties Around The Globe For Winter And Spring 2024

Last year ushered in some exceptional travel and music experiences for party lovers. From the iconic celebration of Ultra to the scorching beats at Sunset Music Festival and world-class house and techno producers at Defected Croatia to the eco-conscious gatherings at Deep Tropics and Sacred Acre, our crew (and a whole lot of our friends) scorched dancefloors around the world.
Think summer is the only time to head out on a music-fueled travel experience? Think again. Winter and spring play host some of the world’s best and biggest parties — allowing you to escape the winter lull and hit the dancefloor. As Uproxx’s Gabrielle Nicole Pharms predicted we asked her for this year’s travel trends, “People are 100% willing to traverse the globe – not just for a music festival – but for a single artist they love.”
Whether you’re dying to see Tale Of Us at CRSSD Festival, live it up in the jungles of Costa Rica with Daily Bread, or finally check Ultra Music Festival off your list to see Eric Prydz, let’s dive into our list of this season’s hottest parties around the globe.
Spring Festival – Avant Gardner, Brooklyn, NY
Sunday, February 18th – Monday, February 19th
Following its successful debut event in 2023, Spring Festival will return for a full venue takeover at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, celebrating both the Chinese New Year and the beginning of spring on the Lunar calendar. Hosted by Pulse Events, the event will feature headliners GRAMMY-nominated duo SLANDER and Norwegian platinum-certified artist Alan Walker, as well as Trivecta, 4B, Henry Fong, What So Not, and more.
In addition to the weekend’s music performances, Spring Festival will feature a vibrant night market where attendees can indulge in traditional Lunar New Year food offerings and immersive experiences. Activities include a curated glam station adorned with gems and decorations, an interactive photo booth, Kandi Bracelet stations offering Chinese/Lunar New Year-themed beads, and a “Spin The Wheel” ritual to write wishes on paper for the Fortune Wall.
Tickets and additional information can be found here.
M3F Fest – Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix, AZ
Friday, March 1st – Saturday, March 2nd
North America’s most celebrated non-profit music festival — M3F Fest — will make its 20th annual return to Phoenix, AZ for two days the first weekend of March. The festival donates 100% of proceeds to charity within the four pillars of the M3F ethos of community, education, arts, and environment, with over $5 million total donated since its inception in 2004.
M3F continues to build on its reputation of bringing global hit makers and rising acts across the worlds of indie, pop, R&B, electronic, and more to Phoenix. Highlights from the bill include Dominic Fike, Lane 8, Gorgon City, Duke Dumont, SG Lewis, Arlo Parks, Coco & Breezy, Edapollo, Elderbrook, Hippo Campus, Poolside, and more.
With its new venue at Steele Indian School Park, attendees can expect the same M3F experience as past years with an even larger footprint than before, along with brand new immersive art activations and indulge in the ultimate party offerings.
Single-day, weekend passes, and hotel packages can be found here.
WinterWonderGrass – Steamboat Ski Resort, Steamboat, CO
Friday, March 1st – Sunday, 3rd
Billed as a celebration of music, brews, and mountains, the 11th annual WinterWonderGrass is an intimate gathering in the Rocky Mountains at Steamboat Ski Resort’s Upper Knoll Lot. With the intent to provide a joyous and mindful experience while unifying attendees, the bluegrass, Americana, and roots-music festival will feature a bevy of favorites, including The Dead South, Sierra Ferrell, The Infamous Stringdusters, Paul Cauthen, The Kitchen Dwellers, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Andy Frasco and the U. N., Lindsay Lou, and more.
It’s the ultimate snow-fueled party in the middle of the mountains, where hootin’ and hollerin’ are not only welcomed, but expected.
Single-day and weekend passes can be found here. A three-day weekend pass includes complimentary beer, spirits, wine, and spiked-seltzer tastings, a commemorative WWG mug, and additional shows at Thunderhead Lodge and Steamboat gondola base.
CRSSD Festival – Waterfront Park, San Diego, CA
Saturday, March 2nd – Sunday, March 3rd
Since its inception in 2015, CRSSD Festival has created a unique enclave for the global electronic music community in San Diego. Fostered to connect the best and brightest of clubland in a setting that personifies the sun-soaked aesthetic of Southern California, CRSSD will return for its Spring 2024 edition to its home of Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego the first weekend of March.
Spanning three stages, this year’s edition will be nothing short of stellar, featuring performances by Tale Of Us, Black Coffee, WhoMadeWho, Little Dragon, Armand Van Helden, Green Velvet b2b The Martinez Brothers, Disco Lines, Le Youth, Jan Blomqvist, Astra Club, Dixon, Nic Fanciulli, Jeff Mills, Richie Hawtin, and more.
The experience extends beyond the music, treating attendees to handpicked food vendors, immersive decor and stage designs, and interactive programming through its CRSSD Lab music-tech lounge and vinyl market. Additionally, its after-party series “CRSSD After Dark” encompasses clubs, venues, and converted spaces throughout the city.
Single-day and weekend passes can be found here.
Envision Festival – Uvita, Costa Rica
Monday, March 4th – Monday, March 11th
Envision Festival is a celebration, a message, and a movement. With a mission to create an eye-opening experience that turns attendees onto a new form of living and a new way to be inspired, Envision Festival provides the tools that can be integrated into the life we’re living to blossom into our higher selves. It’s also a pretty damn wild party.
Returning to the lush jungle canopies of Uvita, Costa Rica March 4th-11th, over 10,000 people from around the world will gather for seven days of integrated and mindful event curation. Centered around the pillars of sustainability, health, movement, education, art, music, and spirituality, the Envision Festival brings folks together to play, move, learn, dance, and love among the tropical jungles.
Musical performances for the week include Daily Bread, Dubfire, Elderbrook, Gordo, Of The Trees, Groundation, Queen Omega, STS9, The Polish Ambassador, Troyboi, LSDream, and more. Attendees will also spend their week through immersive yoga classes, dance sessions, personal and mindfulness workshops, intentional sustainability initiatives, explore a global artisan market, and more.
Various ticket and accommodation packages can be found here.
South By Southwest (SXSW) – Austin, TX
Friday, March 8th – Saturday, March 16th
Downtown Austin will light up for nine days in March for the annual SXSW. The SXSW Music Festival brings together artists, industry professionals, and music lovers from around the world to make connections, elevate their careers, and celebrate the magic of live music – from legendary performers to the most exciting new talent. It’s essentially the ultimate party destination for cool, working professionals. You might want to get your name on the list.
New, developing, and established Showcasing Artists enhance their careers by reaching new audiences and attendees. Showcases are curated by South By Southwest® in collaboration with record labels, booking agencies, management and PR firms, export offices, publishers, media outlets, lifestyle brands, festivals, and more.
Notable performances include The Black Keys, STRFKR, Kneecap, waterbaby, Rawayana, Bootsy Collins, Hinds, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, TAUK, and more.
Tickets and packages can be found here.
Ultra Music Festival – Bayfront Park, Miami, FL
Friday, March 22nd – Sunday, March 24th
One of the world’s most iconic and renowned music festivals will make its grand return to Miami’s Bayfront Park for three days in May. Taking place during the famed party-fueled Miami Music Week, Ultra Music Festival stands as a beacon within the electronic music community for its longstanding history and event programming.
This year, Ultra will welcome an impressive roster of talent, including Adam Beyer, Adriatique, Afrojack, Armin Van Burren, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Calvin Harris, Camelphat, David Guetta, Elderbrook, Eric Prydz, Excision, Under Construction (FISHER x Chris Lake), Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Nora En Pure, Oliver Heldens, Peggy Gou, Seven Lions, Slander, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, Zeds Dead, and many more.
Looking past the music, the festival just received the prestigious Sustainability Team Award at the most recent World Sustainability Awards ceremony, cementing it as a global leader in environmental responsibility. Last year, the festival’s sustainability program Mission: Home achieved 100% recycling acceptance for the third year in a row and featured over 35 impactful initiatives spanning pollution prevention, nature preservation, waste reduction, climate action, and community engagement.
Single-day and weekend general admission tickets as well as hotel packages can be found here. VIP tickets are sold out.
Lollapalooza Brasil – São Paulo, Brazil
Friday, March 22nd – Sunday, March 24th
Not content to spend the winter in Chicago? Lollapalooza travels to South America every spring to bring mega parties to Chile, Brazil, and Argentina. Huge international artists mixed with local and national talent for a mega-festival experience across four stages. This year’s Brazil lineup includes Blink-182, SZA, Paramore, Hozier, The Offspring, Diplo, Above & Beyond, Kings Of Leon, Arcade Fire, Limp Bizkit, Titãs Encontro, Dom Dolla, Timmy Trumpet, ZHU, Jungle, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, and more.
In addition to music, attendees will be able to explore the weekend full of art, gastronomy, fashion, and more. The festival will feature a Ferris Wheel, photo spots, giveaways, hammock lounge areas, and more.
Ticket and accommodation packages can be found here.
Caprices Festival – Crans-Montana Resort, Switzerland
Friday, March 29th – Sunday, March 31st
Friday, April 5th – Sunday, April 7th
Partying in the Swiss Alps? Count us in. Caprices is set to head into its third (!) decade with another picturesque mountain-top festival across two weekends with all-new stages, official afterparties, and fresh production. Located right in the heart of Switzerland’s stunning Crans-Montana resort, attendees will blissfully celebrate their days soundtracked by global DJs for one of the world’s most coveted destination travel parties.
Weekend one artists include ARTBAT, Carlita, Damian Lazarus, Honey Dijon, Jan Blomqvist, WhoMadeWho, and more. Weekend two artists include 999999999, Camelphat, Colyn, DJ Tennis, Folamour, Francis Mercier, and more.
Caprices Festival offers hotel packages as well as additional services and activities of the region for those looking to discover Crans-Montana. Single-day, weekend, and hotel packages can be found here.
Resonate Suwannee – Spirit Of The Suwannee Music Park, Live Oak, FL
Thursday, April 4th – Saturday, April 6th
Resonate Suwannee Music Festival returns to Spirit of Suwannee Music Park (SOSMP) in Live Oak, Florida this April. The three-day music and arts festival is located at one of the most beloved campground destinations in the country, an 800-acre campground located on the historic banks of the Suwannee River.
Throughout three stages, attendees will dance the weekend away to performances by STS9, Tycho, Papadosio, Chromeo, Cimafunk, Dimond Siants, Dumpstaphunk, Ghost-Note, K+ Lab, Koan Sound, KR3TURE, Late Night Radio, lespecial, Maddy O’Neal, Mark Farina, and more. Beyond the music, the festival will also host mindful and wellness workshops, yoga classes, and visual artists.
General admission, VIP, and elevated camping tickets can be found here.
WinterWonderGrass Tahoe – Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort, Lake Tahoe, CA
Friday, April 5th – Sunday, April 7th
The 8th annual WinterWonderGrass Tahoe will return to Palisades Tahoe ski resort the first weekend of April. Like its sister festival – WinterWonderGrass Steamboat – the Palisades Tahoe gathering celebrates music, brews, and mountains among the Washoe tribe ancestral lands.
Featured headliners and performances of the weekend include Sierra Ferrell, Sierra Hull, The Devil Makes Three, The Infamous Stringdusters, Paul Cauthen, Kitchen Dwellers, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Lindsay Lou, and more.
Single-day and weekend passes can be found here. A three-day weekend pass includes complimentary beer, spirits, wine, and spiked-seltzer tastings, commemorative WWG mug, and additional shows at the Palisades Tahoe Village Plaza.
Texas Eclipse – Reveille Peak Ranch, Burnet, TX
Friday, April 5th – Tuesday, April 9th
The ultimate global destination event to witness the celestial phenomenon. Texas Eclipse is an unparalleled celebration of music, creativity, and cultural exchange at the sprawling 1300+ acres at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, TX this April. Situated within the picturesque Texas Hill Country, the venue features wooded forests ideal for camping, 60 miles of trails to explore, and elevated hilltops for optimal viewing and engagement with the event’s offerings.
Much more than just music, Texas Eclipse serves as a global community hub where the over 300+ performances and participants will create an unparalleled convergence of captivating experiential art installations, mesmerizing music performances, space exploration, cutting-edge technology, futurism with pioneers in web3 and AI. These participants will offer a diverse range of experiences, including holistic and movement workshops, psychedelic sessions, and the wonders of nature, transforming the raw land into a thriving Global Eclipse Village of creativity, insight, and inspiration.
Slated to perform at the once-in-a-lifetime experience include artists Big Gigantic, Bob Moses (club set), CloZee, Lee Burbridge, LSDream, STS9, Subtronics, The Disco Biscuits, Tipper (twilight set), Tycho, Vulfpeck, Zeds Dead, Desert Hearts, LP Giobbi, Tiga, David Starfire, Desert Dwellers, Mark Farina, Spoonbill, Vincent Antone, All:Lo Collective (Park Breezy, Pheel, Tf Marz, Thought Process), Park Breezy, Dirtwire, Oteil & Friends, The String Cheese Incident, and many more.
Various ticket and camping packages can be found here.
Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival – Empire Polo Club, Indio, CA
Friday, April 12th – Sunday, April 14th
Friday, April 19th – Sunday, April 21st
The legendary Indio music and arts festival will see its largest lineup to date. The 23rd edition will feature two weekends of state-of-the-art programming, cementing the festival as a global leader in genre-spanning musical gatherings.
Both weekends will feature a plethora of artists, including Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Deftones, Khruangbin, Anyma, John Summit, Peggy Gou, Blur, Ice Spice, Gesaffelstein, Sublime, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Bleachers, Grimes, Jon Batiste, Charlotte de Witte, Lil Yachty, DJ Snake, No Doubt, and more.
Coachella is also secretly one of the best food festivals in the country. And while there are plenty of reasons to be psyched over this year’s musical lineup, the food lineup is equally hype-worthy with Michelin-starred and award-winning restaurants and innovative chefs making an appearance across the festival grounds. Once tummies are full, attendees will be able to explore large-scale art installations and sculptures, mingle among celebrities and influencers in the crowds, sport fashion trends, and indulge fully in the Palm Springs party lifestyle in true Coachella fashion.
A selection of weekend passes, VIP tickets, camping, and hotel packages can be found here.
SKULL & ROSES – Ventura County Fairgrounds, Ventura, CA
Friday, April 19th – Sunday, April 21st
Exploring unique interpretations of Grateful Dead music, the 6th annual SKULL & ROSES will be a three-day psychedelic explosion. Deadheads new and old from across the world will flock, rejoice, and “flashback” as they join beachside at the Ventura County Fairgrounds where 11 iconic Grateful Dead concerts transpired from 1982-1987.
Attendees can expect a multi-stage setup consisting of headlining performances by Dark Star Orchestra, Sage & Spirits, Melvin Seals & JGB, Stu Allen & Mars Hotel, and more. Beachside camping, an “old school, lot style” Shakedown Street, and additional on-site activities will be in store for the weekend.
Various tickets, camping and hotel packages can be found here.
National Cannabis Festival – RFK Festival Grounds, Washington, D.C.
Friday, April 19th – Saturday, April 20th
In 2015 a small group of cannabis enthusiasts joined together around the idea to create the National Cannabis Festival, an event celebrating progress on marijuana legalization in DC and across the nation.
Celebrate legal weed with two days of live music, munchies, exhibitors and more. This year’s lineup includes Wu-Tang Clan with Redman, Thundercat, Devin The Dude, Backyard Band, Black Alley, Black Rave Culture, Noochie, RDGLDGRN, The Dirty Grass Players, and more.
In addition to the music, attendees will be able to experience a marijuana exhibitor fair full of demos, swag, grower’s gear, art, fashion, wellness products, and more from over 100 participating exhibitors, a “munchies zone,” and hear from activists and advocacy partners, cannabis experts, community leaders, lawmakers, and veterans’ groups.
Tickets and additional information can be found here.
High Water Festival – Riverfront Park, North Charleston, SC
Saturday, April 20th – Sunday, April 21st
South Carolina’s High Water Festival will return to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park for two days over 4/20 weekend as a celebration of music, food, and libations. Known as a haven for foodies, the festival will showcase curated flavors from specially-curated tastemakers and chefs. Attendees can stop by The Refuge for a bite to eat from local and regional eateries or grab a cold craft brew or cocktail. Festival-goers can also take a stroll through the local craft vendors in The Market selling everything from handmade jewelry and leather goods, and purchase festival and artist merch.
Noah Kahan, Hozier, Fleet Foxes, The Flaming Lips (performing Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots), Shovels & Rope, Grace Potter, Courtney Barnett, The Wallflowers, and more are slated to perform over the weekend.
Single-day and weekend passes can be found here.
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Fair Grounds Race Course, New Orleans, LA
Friday, April 26th – Sunday, May 5th
When you have a festival that stretches over two weekends, it’s going to have a massive lineup, and the New Orleans Jazz Festival is no exception. With 12 stages of music and an alumni list that stretches past 22,000 performers since 1970, Jazz Fest has hosted some of the greatest artists of the last half-century.
Jazz Fest showcases a diverse lineup of musical genres, including jazz, blues, gospel, R&B, rock, and Latin music, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of New Orleans. This year the festival is hosting some of the biggest names in the music world, including The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Neil Young, The Killers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, HOZIER, Jon Batiste, Queen Latifah, Vampire Weekend, Greta Van Fleet, Heart, Widespread Panic, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Earth, Wind & Fire, Fantasia, The Revivalists, The Beach Boys, and nearly 100 additional artists.
In addition to music, the festival features a wide array of food vendors offering traditional New Orleans cuisine, as well as arts and crafts vendors selling unique handmade items. It’s the ultimate NOLA cultural celebration, one that comes close to the city’s famed Mardi Gras parties.
A variety of ticket and accommodation packages can be found here.
Hangout Music Festival – Gulf Shores, AL
Friday, May 17th – Sunday, May 19th
Hangout Music Festival will return to the white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama for its 13th edition this May. Throughout the years, Hangout has become a state of mind where life is a party, a happy place with good vibes only, and a beachside daydream where sun-drenched lifelong memories are made.
This year’s lineup will feature something for everyone, showcasing a slew of leading names in pop, country, electronic, rock, alternative, rap, and beyond. Featured performances include Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, ODESZA, The Chainsmokers, Cage The Elephant, Dominic Fike, Renée Rapp, Subtronics, Jessie Murph, A Day To Remember, Dom Dolla, Doechii, Alison Wonderland, Nelly, Koe Wetzel, Megan Moroney, Sexyy Red, All Time Low, and more.
Beyond the music, attendees will be able to literally “hang out” in hammocks, play volleyball, slide down a slip-and-slide, catch heartfelt vows at the Beach Wedding Chapel, or hit up the beach dance club with direct swimming access in the Gulf of Mexico.
Single-day and weekend passes along with various VIP tier tickets can be found here.
EDC Las Vegas – Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV
Friday, May 17th – Sunday, May 19th
The Electric Daisy Carnival brings all the glitter and glam of Las Vegas to this three-day celebration of electronic music. Now a worldwide phenomenon, there’s no place like home for the flagship version of EDC, which shows off hundreds of performers set to the backdrop of a full-sized carnival.
Under the Electric Sky, attendees will come together to celebrate life, love, art, and music. This year’s lineup includes Above & Beyond, Alison Wonderland, Anabel Englund, David Guetta, Eli Brown, FISHER, GRiZ, Wax Motif, Odd Mob, Marshmello, San Pacho, 12th Planet, Afrojack, Boris Brejcha, Chris Lake, CID, Dom Dolla, Excision, Kaskade, Kaytranada, Mau P, Ray Volpe, Subtronics, Sullivan King, Tiësto, Zeds Dead, A Hundred Drums, Acraze, Armin Van Burren, Ben Nicky, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Blanke, Deeper Purpose, Hannah Wants, and many more.
What’s a carnival without rides? EDC’s landscape is an oversized playground with endless thrills. Additionally, attendees will enter a world of three-dimensional superstructures, colorful, glow-in-the-dark environments, and all manner of LED-infused flora and fauna.
A variety of ticket and accommodation packages can be found here.
Lightning In A Bottle – Buena Vista Lake, CA
Wednesday, May 22nd – Monday, May 27th
North America’s original boutique festival, Lightning in a Bottle, is slated to make its return to Buena Vista Lake in Southern California during Memorial Day Weekend. The festival provides a living and breathing outpost for misfits, creatives, and experience hunters to experience an array of top-tier music curation, art installations, immersive environments, and educational programming.
Defined as both a transformational wonderland and a wild party, this year’s festival will continue to build on its legacy of booking a diverse roster of artists across the worlds of dance music and beyond. Featured artists include Skrillex, Labrinth, Lane 8, James Blake, M.I.A., ISOxo, Tipper, Fatboy Slim, CloZee, Nora En Pure, Bob Moses (club set), Cannons, Bomba Estéreo, Honey Dijon, Damian Lazarus, Mura Masa, Of The Trees, Floating Points, Overmono, Barclay Crenshaw, Nia Archives, Jyoty, ANNA b2b Sama’ Abdulhadi, Justin Martin, Aluna, it’s murph, Qveen Herby, Skream (dubstep set), Tycho (sunset set), and more.
Aside from the music, attendees can explore a diverse array of educational opportunities to engage the senses, expand the mind, and inspire community action with topics that include indigenous cultures, psychedelic medicine, climate change, love and relationships, healthy eating, and more.
New for this year, Lightning in a Bottle is introducing three day tickets and hotel package options. Various tickets and packages can be found here.
Beyond Wonderland – Nos Event Center, San Bernardino, CA
Friday, March 22nd – Saturday, March 23rd
It’s time to journey back down the rabbit hole for this Alice in Wonderland-themed party. Insomniac’s springtime EDM festival in southern California, the sister festival of Nocturnal Wonderland, features everything from house to trance to dubstep to drum and bass. We’ll see you at the Mad Hatter’s Castle.
This year’s lineup features Afrojack, Benny Benassi, The Chainsmokers, Chris Lorenzo, Diesel, Eli Brown b2b Lilly Palmer, J. Worra, Subtronics, 999999999, Biscits, Dillon Francis b2b Valentino Khan, Hamdi, Infected Mushroom, Kyle Watson, Max Styler, Odd Mob, Paul Oakenfold, Sidepiece, Slander, Walker & Royce b2b VNSSA, Zeds Dead, and more.
When day breaks in Wonderland, attendees will find themselves among a curious cast of characters and fantastical animals. Venturing beyond the music, attendees will also explore an otherworldly land of multidimensional environments, interactive feats of technology, and wonders of color and light.
A variety of ticket and accommodation packages can be found here.
CaveJam – The Caverns, Pelham, TN
Friday, May 24th – Sunday, May 26th
Live music in a cave? There’s a reason why this place earned a spot on The Fall Travel Hot List. The Caverns is a world-renowned subterranean venue. The inaugural CaveJam will host a three-day camping festival featuring headliner The String Cheese Incident and performances from an incredible lineup of artists and bands, both above and below ground, including Dopapod, Dumpstaphunk, Karina Rykman, Keller Williams, LP Giobbi, Pimps Of Joytime, Pink Talking Fish, Spafford, and more.
A variety of tickets as well as VIP packages for onsite accommodations, including a secluded VIP yurt village, luxurious VIP canvas bell tents, and pre-pitched VIP tents can be found here.