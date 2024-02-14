The Coolest Parties Around The Globe For Winter And Spring 2024

Spring Festival – Avant Gardner, Brooklyn, NY Sunday, February 18th – Monday, February 19th Following its successful debut event in 2023, Spring Festival will return for a full venue takeover at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, celebrating both the Chinese New Year and the beginning of spring on the Lunar calendar. Hosted by Pulse Events, the event will feature headliners GRAMMY-nominated duo SLANDER and Norwegian platinum-certified artist Alan Walker, as well as Trivecta, 4B, Henry Fong, What So Not, and more. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1Pulse Events (@1pulseevents) In addition to the weekend’s music performances, Spring Festival will feature a vibrant night market where attendees can indulge in traditional Lunar New Year food offerings and immersive experiences. Activities include a curated glam station adorned with gems and decorations, an interactive photo booth, Kandi Bracelet stations offering Chinese/Lunar New Year-themed beads, and a “Spin The Wheel” ritual to write wishes on paper for the Fortune Wall. Tickets and additional information can be found here. M3F Fest – Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix, AZ Friday, March 1st – Saturday, March 2nd North America’s most celebrated non-profit music festival — M3F Fest — will make its 20th annual return to Phoenix, AZ for two days the first weekend of March. The festival donates 100% of proceeds to charity within the four pillars of the M3F ethos of community, education, arts, and environment, with over $5 million total donated since its inception in 2004.

M3F continues to build on its reputation of bringing global hit makers and rising acts across the worlds of indie, pop, R&B, electronic, and more to Phoenix. Highlights from the bill include Dominic Fike, Lane 8, Gorgon City, Duke Dumont, SG Lewis, Arlo Parks, Coco & Breezy, Edapollo, Elderbrook, Hippo Campus, Poolside, and more. With its new venue at Steele Indian School Park, attendees can expect the same M3F experience as past years with an even larger footprint than before, along with brand new immersive art activations and indulge in the ultimate party offerings. Single-day, weekend passes, and hotel packages can be found here.

WinterWonderGrass – Steamboat Ski Resort, Steamboat, CO Friday, March 1st – Sunday, 3rd Billed as a celebration of music, brews, and mountains, the 11th annual WinterWonderGrass is an intimate gathering in the Rocky Mountains at Steamboat Ski Resort's Upper Knoll Lot. With the intent to provide a joyous and mindful experience while unifying attendees, the bluegrass, Americana, and roots-music festival will feature a bevy of favorites, including The Dead South, Sierra Ferrell, The Infamous Stringdusters, Paul Cauthen, The Kitchen Dwellers, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Andy Frasco and the U. N., Lindsay Lou, and more. It's the ultimate snow-fueled party in the middle of the mountains, where hootin' and hollerin' are not only welcomed, but expected. Single-day and weekend passes can be found here. A three-day weekend pass includes complimentary beer, spirits, wine, and spiked-seltzer tastings, a commemorative WWG mug, and additional shows at Thunderhead Lodge and Steamboat gondola base. CRSSD Festival – Waterfront Park, San Diego, CA Saturday, March 2nd – Sunday, March 3rd Since its inception in 2015, CRSSD Festival has created a unique enclave for the global electronic music community in San Diego. Fostered to connect the best and brightest of clubland in a setting that personifies the sun-soaked aesthetic of Southern California, CRSSD will return for its Spring 2024 edition to its home of Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego the first weekend of March.

Spanning three stages, this year's edition will be nothing short of stellar, featuring performances by Tale Of Us, Black Coffee, WhoMadeWho, Little Dragon, Armand Van Helden, Green Velvet b2b The Martinez Brothers, Disco Lines, Le Youth, Jan Blomqvist, Astra Club, Dixon, Nic Fanciulli, Jeff Mills, Richie Hawtin, and more. The experience extends beyond the music, treating attendees to handpicked food vendors, immersive decor and stage designs, and interactive programming through its CRSSD Lab music-tech lounge and vinyl market. Additionally, its after-party series "CRSSD After Dark" encompasses clubs, venues, and converted spaces throughout the city. Single-day and weekend passes can be found here.

Envision Festival – Uvita, Costa Rica Monday, March 4th – Monday, March 11th Envision Festival is a celebration, a message, and a movement. With a mission to create an eye-opening experience that turns attendees onto a new form of living and a new way to be inspired, Envision Festival provides the tools that can be integrated into the life we're living to blossom into our higher selves. It's also a pretty damn wild party. Returning to the lush jungle canopies of Uvita, Costa Rica March 4th-11th, over 10,000 people from around the world will gather for seven days of integrated and mindful event curation. Centered around the pillars of sustainability, health, movement, education, art, music, and spirituality, the Envision Festival brings folks together to play, move, learn, dance, and love among the tropical jungles. Musical performances for the week include Daily Bread, Dubfire, Elderbrook, Gordo, Of The Trees, Groundation, Queen Omega, STS9, The Polish Ambassador, Troyboi, LSDream, and more. Attendees will also spend their week through immersive yoga classes, dance sessions, personal and mindfulness workshops, intentional sustainability initiatives, explore a global artisan market, and more. Various ticket and accommodation packages can be found here. South By Southwest (SXSW) – Austin, TX Friday, March 8th – Saturday, March 16th Downtown Austin will light up for nine days in March for the annual SXSW. The SXSW Music Festival brings together artists, industry professionals, and music lovers from around the world to make connections, elevate their careers, and celebrate the magic of live music – from legendary performers to the most exciting new talent. It's essentially the ultimate party destination for cool, working professionals. You might want to get your name on the list. New, developing, and established Showcasing Artists enhance their careers by reaching new audiences and attendees. Showcases are curated by South By Southwest® in collaboration with record labels, booking agencies, management and PR firms, export offices, publishers, media outlets, lifestyle brands, festivals, and more. Notable performances include The Black Keys, STRFKR, Kneecap, waterbaby, Rawayana, Bootsy Collins, Hinds, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, TAUK, and more. Tickets and packages can be found here.

WinterWonderGrass Tahoe – Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort, Lake Tahoe, CA Friday, April 5th – Sunday, April 7th The 8th annual WinterWonderGrass Tahoe will return to Palisades Tahoe ski resort the first weekend of April. Like its sister festival – WinterWonderGrass Steamboat – the Palisades Tahoe gathering celebrates music, brews, and mountains among the Washoe tribe ancestral lands. Featured headliners and performances of the weekend include Sierra Ferrell, Sierra Hull, The Devil Makes Three, The Infamous Stringdusters, Paul Cauthen, Kitchen Dwellers, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Lindsay Lou, and more. Single-day and weekend passes can be found here. A three-day weekend pass includes complimentary beer, spirits, wine, and spiked-seltzer tastings, commemorative WWG mug, and additional shows at the Palisades Tahoe Village Plaza. Texas Eclipse – Reveille Peak Ranch, Burnet, TX Friday, April 5th – Tuesday, April 9th The ultimate global destination event to witness the celestial phenomenon. Texas Eclipse is an unparalleled celebration of music, creativity, and cultural exchange at the sprawling 1300+ acres at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, TX this April. Situated within the picturesque Texas Hill Country, the venue features wooded forests ideal for camping, 60 miles of trails to explore, and elevated hilltops for optimal viewing and engagement with the event's offerings.

Much more than just music, Texas Eclipse serves as a global community hub where the over 300+ performances and participants will create an unparalleled convergence of captivating experiential art installations, mesmerizing music performances, space exploration, cutting-edge technology, futurism with pioneers in web3 and AI. These participants will offer a diverse range of experiences, including holistic and movement workshops, psychedelic sessions, and the wonders of nature, transforming the raw land into a thriving Global Eclipse Village of creativity, insight, and inspiration. Slated to perform at the once-in-a-lifetime experience include artists Big Gigantic, Bob Moses (club set), CloZee, Lee Burbridge, LSDream, STS9, Subtronics, The Disco Biscuits, Tipper (twilight set), Tycho, Vulfpeck, Zeds Dead, Desert Hearts, LP Giobbi, Tiga, David Starfire, Desert Dwellers, Mark Farina, Spoonbill, Vincent Antone, All:Lo Collective (Park Breezy, Pheel, Tf Marz, Thought Process), Park Breezy, Dirtwire, Oteil & Friends, The String Cheese Incident, and many more. Various ticket and camping packages can be found here.

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival – Empire Polo Club, Indio, CA Friday, April 12th – Sunday, April 14th

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival – Empire Polo Club, Indio, CA Friday, April 12th – Sunday, April 14th Friday, April 19th – Sunday, April 21st The legendary Indio music and arts festival will see its largest lineup to date. The 23rd edition will feature two weekends of state-of-the-art programming, cementing the festival as a global leader in genre-spanning musical gatherings. Both weekends will feature a plethora of artists, including Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Deftones, Khruangbin, Anyma, John Summit, Peggy Gou, Blur, Ice Spice, Gesaffelstein, Sublime, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Bleachers, Grimes, Jon Batiste, Charlotte de Witte, Lil Yachty, DJ Snake, No Doubt, and more. Coachella is also secretly one of the best food festivals in the country. And while there are plenty of reasons to be psyched over this year's musical lineup, the food lineup is equally hype-worthy with Michelin-starred and award-winning restaurants and innovative chefs making an appearance across the festival grounds. Once tummies are full, attendees will be able to explore large-scale art installations and sculptures, mingle among celebrities and influencers in the crowds, sport fashion trends, and indulge fully in the Palm Springs party lifestyle in true Coachella fashion. A selection of weekend passes, VIP tickets, camping, and hotel packages can be found here. SKULL & ROSES – Ventura County Fairgrounds, Ventura, CA Friday, April 19th – Sunday, April 21st Exploring unique interpretations of Grateful Dead music, the 6th annual SKULL & ROSES will be a three-day psychedelic explosion. Deadheads new and old from across the world will flock, rejoice, and "flashback" as they join beachside at the Ventura County Fairgrounds where 11 iconic Grateful Dead concerts transpired from 1982-1987. Attendees can expect a multi-stage setup consisting of headlining performances by Dark Star Orchestra, Sage & Spirits, Melvin Seals & JGB, Stu Allen & Mars Hotel, and more. Beachside camping, an "old school, lot style" Shakedown Street, and additional on-site activities will be in store for the weekend. Various tickets, camping and hotel packages can be found here.

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Fair Grounds Race Course, New Orleans, LA Friday, April 26th – Sunday, May 5th When you have a festival that stretches over two weekends, it's going to have a massive lineup, and the New Orleans Jazz Festival is no exception. With 12 stages of music and an alumni list that stretches past 22,000 performers since 1970, Jazz Fest has hosted some of the greatest artists of the last half-century. Jazz Fest showcases a diverse lineup of musical genres, including jazz, blues, gospel, R&B, rock, and Latin music, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of New Orleans. This year the festival is hosting some of the biggest names in the music world, including The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Neil Young, The Killers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, HOZIER, Jon Batiste, Queen Latifah, Vampire Weekend, Greta Van Fleet, Heart, Widespread Panic, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Earth, Wind & Fire, Fantasia, The Revivalists, The Beach Boys, and nearly 100 additional artists. In addition to music, the festival features a wide array of food vendors offering traditional New Orleans cuisine, as well as arts and crafts vendors selling unique handmade items. It's the ultimate NOLA cultural celebration, one that comes close to the city's famed Mardi Gras parties. A variety of ticket and accommodation packages can be found here. Hangout Music Festival – Gulf Shores, AL Friday, May 17th – Sunday, May 19th Hangout Music Festival will return to the white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama for its 13th edition this May. Throughout the years, Hangout has become a state of mind where life is a party, a happy place with good vibes only, and a beachside daydream where sun-drenched lifelong memories are made.

This year's lineup will feature something for everyone, showcasing a slew of leading names in pop, country, electronic, rock, alternative, rap, and beyond. Featured performances include Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, ODESZA, The Chainsmokers, Cage The Elephant, Dominic Fike, Renée Rapp, Subtronics, Jessie Murph, A Day To Remember, Dom Dolla, Doechii, Alison Wonderland, Nelly, Koe Wetzel, Megan Moroney, Sexyy Red, All Time Low, and more. Beyond the music, attendees will be able to literally "hang out" in hammocks, play volleyball, slide down a slip-and-slide, catch heartfelt vows at the Beach Wedding Chapel, or hit up the beach dance club with direct swimming access in the Gulf of Mexico. Single-day and weekend passes along with various VIP tier tickets can be found here.

EDC Las Vegas – Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV Friday, May 17th – Sunday, May 19th The Electric Daisy Carnival brings all the glitter and glam of Las Vegas to this three-day celebration of electronic music. Now a worldwide phenomenon, there's no place like home for the flagship version of EDC, which shows off hundreds of performers set to the backdrop of a full-sized carnival. Under the Electric Sky, attendees will come together to celebrate life, love, art, and music. This year's lineup includes Above & Beyond, Alison Wonderland, Anabel Englund, David Guetta, Eli Brown, FISHER, GRiZ, Wax Motif, Odd Mob, Marshmello

Defined as both a transformational wonderland and a wild party, this year’s festival will continue to build on its legacy of booking a diverse roster of artists across the worlds of dance music and beyond. Featured artists include Skrillex, Labrinth, Lane 8, James Blake, M.I.A., ISOxo, Tipper, Fatboy Slim, CloZee, Nora En Pure, Bob Moses (club set), Cannons, Bomba Estéreo, Honey Dijon, Damian Lazarus, Mura Masa, Of The Trees, Floating Points, Overmono, Barclay Crenshaw, Nia Archives, Jyoty, ANNA b2b Sama’ Abdulhadi, Justin Martin, Aluna, it’s murph, Qveen Herby, Skream (dubstep set), Tycho (sunset set), and more. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lightning in a Bottle (@libfestival) Aside from the music, attendees can explore a diverse array of educational opportunities to engage the senses, expand the mind, and inspire community action with topics that include indigenous cultures, psychedelic medicine, climate change, love and relationships, healthy eating, and more. New for this year, Lightning in a Bottle is introducing three day tickets and hotel package options. Various tickets and packages can be found here.