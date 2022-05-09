If you’re looking for a slightly-bitter-yet-malt-forward, crisp, easy-drinking beer for the spring and summer months instead of the usual overly bitter IPAs, maybe try grabbing a pale ale instead. Known for its medium alcohol strength and liberal use of hops and pale malts, pale ales make a whole lot of sense for warm weather drinking. And this being craft beer — an enormous ecosystem — there are a ton of pale ale options available. Matt Simpson, head brewer at Tennessee Brew Works in Nashville, thinks the whole dang style deserves more respect. “Fewer breweries brew pales every year,” he notes, adding that he finds much to love in the style. “They’re more malt-forward than an IPA, hopped lighter than IPA, but still hop-forward.” To celebrate the pale ale, we tapped a panel of craft beer experts and asked them to list the most underrated pale ales on the scene. Keep scrolling to see some household names that don’t get the credit they deserve, along with a handful of under-the-radar beers (and one European pale ale) that these pros say deserve more acclaim. Odell Drumroll Mike Haakenstad, brewing operations manager at Sycamore Brewing in Charlotte, North Carolina ABV: 5.3%

Average Price: $9.50 for a six-pack Why This Beer? The type of pale ale I enjoy is one with a nice balance of piney and citrus notes. One that is balanced and not overly hopped or sweet and a solid ABV around 5%, so I can have a few. This choice for me is Drumroll by Odell Brewing Company. Super solid APA that drinks like a dream — go get some!

Cigar City Invasion David Ringler, director of happiness at Cedar Springs Brewing Company in Grand Rapids. Michigan ABV: 5%

Average Price: $9.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Invasion from Cigar City is a favorite. I really appreciate the balance of malt and perceived bitterness of those beers versus some American IPAs that can be sometimes unbalanced in favor of IBU or bitterness without enough body. Oskar Blues Dale’s Pale Ale Josh Lancaster, brewer at Seven Sounds Brewing Company in Elizabeth City, North Carolina ABV: 6.5%

Average Price: $9.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Oskar Blues Dale’s Pale Ale is a classic pale ale that maybe doesn’t get as much attention as it used to after the haze craze took over the country. More on the piney citrus side of the spectrum, Dale’s Pale Ale is widely available and always reliable. Sometimes it’s nice to drink beer without overthinking it and Dale’s is perfect for that. Tonewood Freshies Sean Towers, owner and brewer at The Seed: A Living Beer Project in Atlantic City ABV: 5%

Average Price: $11.50 for a six-pack Why This Beer? I think one of the most underrated pale ales out there is Freshies from our friends right here in New Jersey over at Tonewood Brewing. While the line (and palate fatigue) between varying alcohol degrees separating hazy pale ales, IPAs, double IPAs, and others all driving such a tropical forward, low bitterness delivery can blur at times, I think it is refreshing to find such drinkable and return-worthy hop-forward beers that lean ever so slightly more towards nostalgic roots.

Freshies delivers a clean, crisp, drinker that perfectly showcases a wider array of hop character than the homogenous fruit salad punch that is so prevalent. Pretty little waves of bright citrus, layered floral character, and a touch more refreshing bitterness make Freshies such a delight to drink several of. To me, Freshies can tend to be underrated simply because of its humble demeanor. It is not trying to be the biggest and baddest pale ale out there. It is simply trying to be a pale ale that you will happily load an entire cooler with for a day out on the water. Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Douglas Constantiner, founder and CEO of Societe Brewing in San Diego ABV: 5.6%

Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Sierra Nevada Pale Ale. It’s one of the most famous beers in the world and that still doesn’t do it justice. The fact that it is the exemplary, defining Pale Ale and one of, if not the most widely available, it’s amazing. Crisp, hoppy, flavorful, and highly memorable. Yet, still underrated. Brasserie de la Senne Taras Boulba Douglas Hasker, head brewer at Puesto Cerveceria in San Diego ABV: 4.5%

Average Price: $4.50 for a 12-ounce bottle Why This Beer? Taras Boulba from Brasserie de la Senne – often drank out of context, this beautiful dry, and hoppy beer with a smattering of yeasty esters is the best Pale Ale you’ll drink this year – and it’s made by a Belgian brewery.

Switchback Extra Pale Ale Dan Lipke, head brewer at Clown Shoes Beer in Boston ABV: 4.8%

Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Switchback Extra Pale Ale. This is a super-solid pale ale that wasn’t afraid to be different than the standard. Hazy before it was cool, plenty of malt character, spicy hops, and an entry yeast make this something special. Carton The Hook Alex Wenner, owner of Lasting Joy Brewery in Tivoli, New York ABV: 5.5%

Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? Carton Brewing’s The Hook never disappoints if I am in the mood for a pale ale. This very well balanced and a medium-bodied ale is assisted by some wheat in the malt bill. The hops are the right mix of classic Citra with the newer/cooler Vic Secret. Fruity, sweet, citrus hop character backed up by sweet cereal grain with hints of honey.