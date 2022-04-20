There’s no disputing that hops (known as Humulus Lupulus) and Cannabis Sativa smell strikingly similar. They even carry a lot of the same flavor profiles, depending on the variety. That makes sense as soon as you realize they’re both members of the hemp family. Although not closely related, they both share one descriptive adjective: dank.

Dank is a term that’s thrown around as much in the marijuana world as it is in the beer world. When it comes to weed, it’s a term used to describe stinky, potent cannabis. The same can be said for beer — with dank getting used to describe resinous, piney, and potent hop flavors and aroma. And just like cannabis smokers crave a dank weed, so do many beer drinkers.

This is especially true when it comes to IPAs. The more hops, the higher the IBUs, the danker your beer will be. And as with anything, some drinkers purposely seek out the dankest, most resinous, piney beers. The problem is that it’s not always a simple process to find them. There are a lot of IPAs on the market, especially in the craft marketplace. Some are nice enough to add the word “dank” to their name to help you out, but that’s not a hard-and-fast rule for labeling.

To that end, we tasked a handful of craft beer experts to recommend their favorites dank brews. They were kind enough to name some seriously skunky IPAs that are full of piney goodness and feel like a great bag of weed on the nose and palate when you crack them open.

Sweetwater 420 Strain G13

Jeff Hancock, co-founder and brewmaster of DC Brau in Washington, DC

ABV: 6%

Average Price: $11 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Being an avid fan of cannabis myself, I’d have to go with another pioneering brewery, Sweet Water. Their 420 Strain G13 IPA uses actual non-psychoactive cannabis terpenes in this brew. The G13 terpenes make this beer taste like you’ve been invited to a grower’s harvest party. Cannabis aromas coupled with supportive and similar hop aromas and terpenes make this a truly unique IPA worth seeking out.