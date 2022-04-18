While wheat beers are popular in the spring and summer months, there’s really no wrong time of year to enjoy a standard wheat beer, witbier, hefeweizen, weizenbock, dunkelweizen, lambic, or even a salty, fresh gose. This top-fermented beer style — which technically makes it an ale — has a place in every season. Just ask the Bavarians who still down a half-liter of hefeweizen for breakfast every day.

Chris Collier, the brewer at Biggerstaff Brewing in Atlanta, opts for old-world styles when he’s thirsty for a wheat beer. “It’s hard to go wrong with a traditional unfiltered Belgian witbier or German hefeweizen.”

“Belgian wits are traditionally made with orange peel and coriander resulting in elegant citrus and perfume characteristics, paired with complex spiciness from the Belgian yeast,” Collier explains. “German hefeweizens have a fluffy and bready mouthfeel and a distinctive banana and clove flavor from the unique yeast strain used and fermentation temperatures employed.”

Like most beer styles, wheat beer is rooted in centuries-old traditions. But with so many different variations, there’s sure to be a style that appeals to any contemporary beer drinkers’ palate. To prove it, we asked a handful of well-known craft beer experts, brewers, and beer professionals to tell us the one wheat beer they drink any time of the year. Their answers included a nice mix of classic European and crafty American takes.

Schneider Weiss Original

Greg Deuhs, director of brewing, batching, and quality at Sprecher Brewery in Glendale, Wisconsin

ABV: 5.4%

Average Price: $5 for a 16.9-ounce bottle

Why This Beer?

I like the traditional German wheat beer that has the banana isoamyl taste that also isn’t over-clove-like but has other fruit tastes to them. This flavorful and memorable wheat beer will make you forget what you think about the style.

Westbrook White Thai

Zach Fowle, advanced Cicerone™ and head of marketing at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. in Phoenix

ABV: 5%

Average Price: $13 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

It’s hard to picture a better beer for a warm day than Westbrook White Thai. A witbier by way of Southeast Asia, it’s brewed with lemongrass, ginger root, and Japanese Sorachi Ace hops for spritzy lemon flavor with a hint of ginger spice. Keep it cold and you won’t find many more refreshing beers on the planet.

Paulaner Hefe-Weizen

Dan Lipke, head brewer at Clown Shoes Beer in Boston

ABV: 5.3%

Average Price: $9 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

While I drink it all year long, my favorite time of year to drink hefeweizen is on a sunny spring afternoon. Classic versions like Paulaner’s have aromas of clove and banana, a spritzy mouthfeel that’s reminiscent of summer brews but fuller in body to keep any chillier days at bay.