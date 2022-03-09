Gospel Gospel is one of the few really good electronic scenes in Manhattan. I love going there because it has an intimate feel which I really appreciate, especially if I don’t want to party with one thousand people. I recommend getting there early to avoid a line and definitely try one of their famous mocktails at the bar. View this post on Instagram A post shared by balzem (@balzemnyc) Balzem One of my favorite spots! It doesn’t matter if I’m hungry or not (although I love the food!). It’s so central to everything and I know I’ll always run into a friend. They have a really amazing wine selection, my go-to is the pinot noir and my favorite dish is the chicken skewers.

House of Yes I’ve been playing here for years, so it has this local feeling to me which makes me feel at home. It’s all-race/gender-friendly and has amazing vibes. They also do weekly events and each one is different from the next. Definitely get your tickets before you arrive to avoid the long line. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIXTY Hotels (@sixtyhotels) A60 at Sixty Soho The best city views from downtown. I love how small it is, it’s best to go get a cocktail and unwind. My personal preference: spicy mezcal margarita. As a plus, if you feel like staying past midnight, their lounge on the floor below, Butterfly Room, has a really nice party.

Cafe Mogador It’s comfort food to me. I grew up eating Moroccan food so to have that in New York is special. They have a diverse menu for meat lovers and vegetarians, but my favorite dish is by far the lamb tagine. Also, I really love finishing my meal with Moroccan mint tea. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴇ ʟ s ᴇ ᴡ ʜ ᴇ ʀ ᴇ (@elsewherespace) Elsewhere I like what this venue stands for because they do their own thing. They always have a unique lineup and seek after the music that they believe in. There are three different rooms, including a rooftop!