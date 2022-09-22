Los Angeles, with its perfect weather and endless options for entertainment, isn’t the first city or space that comes to mind when you think about ambient music. The genre, pioneered by Brian Eno in the mid-70s, is known for songs of longer length that don’t so much grab your attention as they do lay out a thick and tranquil vibe. When Eno first dropped Ambient 1: Music For Airports, it was designed as a sound installation to ease the anxiety of being in a bustling airport. LA, save for being trapped in traffic, doesn’t really have that problem thanks to its big blue sky and sprawled-out infrastructure… but for musician B. Hayes, the city and its surroundings were a key source of inspiration for his latest release 1-9, a kaleidoscopic ambient album that manages to grab your ears while still providing the chill-out touchstones of the genre.

“I think the thing about Los Angeles that’s different from a lot of cities that I’ve spent time in is that I always feel like there’s drama in the air,” the artist notes. “If you go to a party, or you’re walking around, I feel like I’m always either running into somebody, I’m watching somebody, I’m watching pretty emotional, deep interactions going on, rather than what I find in other cities. I think having super intense and almost over-the-top dramatic moments within music here. I just feel like a lot of people are just going through some shit.”

That sense of emotional conflict is present throughout 1-9, which ditches the long song lengths commonly found in ambient music for short and quick musical studies that shift and evolve and never get so boring that it gets relegated to background music. That’s all by design, according to B. Hayes.

“I think a lot of other ambient albums or songs that I listen to, they’re always 10 minutes long, or eight or nine minutes long,” B. Hayes says. “And I thought, I don’t know… I don’t think I would consider myself just a strict ambient artist. I love ambient music, I like playing the piano, and I need that outlet. But I also love dance music and electronic stuff. I wouldn’t dive fully into the full ambient world. I want to at least have the songs be able to live in a couple different communities, rather than just deep-cut ambient stuff.”

That sense of musical adventurousness is evident across 1-9, which, while mostly meditative, still has its fair share of musical passages that can be downright chill-inducing. You can zone out while listening but its best moments will have you trying to press your ears deeper into your headphones. 1-9 was made mostly on Hayes’ mother’s old out-of-tune Steinway piano, before being dropped into Ableton, looped, stretched out, and transformed into otherworldly soundscapes. As chill as it is, Hayes is also experimenting with bringing these songs to a live space, furthering transforming them into something new.

“For live it’s evolving,” he explains. “I’ve only played live probably five times with the ambient stuff. And so, that’s slowly growing. Mike Milosh, aka Rhye, who runs Secular Sabbath [B. Hayes’ label], gave me a Korg synth, this really sick Prologue, and it sounds really cool. So, I think a lot of the new stuff will come from that, and that’ll be integrated within the production and the live stuff.”

You can get a little taste of the B. Hayes live experience this weekend at Toro y Moi’s Big Sur Festival at Fernwood Resort. The festival, put together by Folk Yeah!, promises two days of music and tranquil camping in California’s beautiful Big Sur — which is probably the perfect setting to zone out (or in!) on B. Hayes’ music. Hayes is set to hit the stage on Saturday, September 24th at around 11:30 AM (following some early morning breathwork workshops for festival goers).

Ahead of his set, we talked with B. Hayes about 1-9 and his favorite LA hot spots.

I wanted to talk a little bit about the title, and what you were going for with 1-9. I mean, obviously it’s nine songs, and the first song is called “First” and the last song is called “Nine.” But the other songs have more conventional names. How you were approaching this particular project and this particular collection of songs?