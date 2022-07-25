If you’re flying into LA for Hard Summer next weekend, check out Softest Hard’s exclusive LA guide below. She’s sharing everything you need to do, eat, and see before heading out to the wild weekend extravaganza.

The festival will feature chart-topping artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Porter Robinson, Lil Uzi Vert, Madeon, Alison Wonderland, GRiZ, Three 6 Mafia, Zeds Dead b2b Subtronics, NGHTMRE, Nicole Moudaber, Joji, Marc Rebillet, 100 gecs, DJ Tennis, Tiga, and more. Among the performers is up-and-coming, LA-based DJ and producer Softest Hard — her latest drop with T-Pain, “I’m Blue,” is out now, stream it here .

Summer 2022 is the season of non-stop music festivals — from epic pool parties in the California desert to all-night ragers in Austin to coastal celebrations on the shores of good ol’ Alabama. Lastest on the lineup? Hard Summer Music Festival at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino, California (July 29 to July 31).

TGI Korean BBQ

TGI Korean BBQ is my all-time favorite place to go eat Korean bbq, it’s definitely a gem for me. There are so many places to eat Korean bbq all over LA but this one hands down beats every other one in my opinion. It’s never a long wait, the service is friendly and quick, and the food is perfect. I order bulgogi and galbi as my meats, a side of rice, potato salad, spicy cucumbers, pickled radish papers, cheese corn, and a Sprite to wash it all down.

I could eat this stuff every day, highly recommend it.

Spa Palace

I’m super big on self-care and taking care of my body and health. I love coming to Spa Palace the best when I’m having some me time. I get an aroma therapy treatment which takes about 50 minutes and costs $130. There’s a co-ed area, a smoothie bar, a restaurant serving Korean food, and so many different rooms and saunas that you can enjoy.

There’s also a huge pool upstairs as well.

Runyon Canyon

Runyon has become my go-to spot to go hiking since it’s the closest to me. I come here with my friends and we get a pretty great workout. I love the breeze you feel going upwards and the rewarding view of LA when you make it to the top. There’s this older man who I see often that balances a big water bottle on the top of his head and hikes up and down, he’s my favorite.

Top of the World Topanga

My old buddy Stephen Vanasco better known as Van Styles was the person who was the first to bring me here for a photo shoot. It’s the Topanga Lookout and it stands at one of the highest points in the Santa Monica mountains. You hike up until you reach the top and at the edge is a concrete platform covered in graffiti.

Watching the sunset here makes my world stop and makes me appreciate life.

1,000 Steps Beach, Laguna Beach (Orange County)

1,000 Steps is my favorite beach that I like to go to. You have to take a flight of stairs down but once you get to the bottom the view of the beach opens up and it’s just so gorgeous and worth it. Being by the water brings me so much happiness and then being able to spend quality time with my friends is the recipe for a perfect summer day.

Little Tokyo

I enjoy coming to Little Tokyo when I’m craving to squish plushies and find cute little stationaries to add to my hoarding obsession. I love cute, squishy, and soft things and I’m like a little girl in a candy shop when I’m in the Sanrio store. I also love this one Asian market there that sells these Asian fruits and desserts.

Taking pictures at the kawaii photobooths is definitely a must.

Moonshadows Malibu

Moonshadows Malibu is one of my top favorite restaurants to go to, it’s located in Malibu and it’s worth the drive if you’re coming from LA. I love it here because you get to enjoy a beautiful view of the ocean and the food and drinks are just as great. I recommend coming here if you want to impress someone or for a special occasion.

Six Flags Magic Mountain

I’m a thrill seeker and lover. I love roller coasters and I love being in places that make me feel like a kid again. I enjoy coming to Six Flags Magic Mountain with a group of friends and riding every single ride or until our legs get tired. My favorite foods to eat while there are churros, spicy pickles, and the turkey leg of the course but I can never finish a whole one to myself.