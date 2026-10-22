Halloween is coming up fast! Hopefully if you’re throwing a party this year, you’ve got the big stuff lucked in — the decorations, the playlist, the costume, though if you’re like us you’ve been planning that since last November. But if you truly want to throw a Halloween party that people still talk about next year, you’re going to need a great drink to serve your guests and our Halloween series, Good Spirits, with BACARDÍ is here to help!

On Good Spirits, our favorite horror icons sit down with a cocktail to talk all things Halloween. In our latest episode, The Craft star Fairuza Balk shared her vision for the perfect Halloween party, and when it came to drinks, she kept it classic with a BACARDÍ and Cola.

“Everyone knows it and everyone loves it, but it has to have the lime,” Balk says. “That is absolutely mandatory, because it cuts the sweetness and… makes it delicious.”

And honestly, who are we to argue with one of the most iconic horror icon of the ’90s?

Made with BACARDÍ Superior and cola and finished with a wedge of fresh lime, the BACARDÍ and Cola is a classic for a reason. With just three ingredients (plus ice), it couldn’t be easier to make. Watch the video above to see how it’s done, and find the full recipe below.