Freddie Prinze Jr. has survived a slasher, been a slasher, and has taken his far share of rides in the Mystery Machine, so it’s safe to say dude knows his way around Halloween. That’s why we sat him down for the latest episode of Good Spirits, Bacardí and UPROXX’s series where horror favorites sip a cocktail and swap spooky-season stories.

Prinze talked us through his favorite Halloween drink (it’s the Spookito!), his obsession with Tales From The Crypt, and how the Crypt Keeper became his hero. As he puts it, the show was to horror fans what SNL was to comedy fans.

Turns out, Prinze always wanted to play the villain.

“Being a bad guy in a movie was always my dream when I started in this business,” he says. “My career went a different path, and I was always the sweet boy that you wanted to take your daughter to the prom. I did get to be the bad guy in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer, and it was awesome. It was the reason I did the movie.”

He also breaks down the Prinze family Halloween party, from how he makes his entrance to the playlist to the biggest party foul in his household. And yes, he weighs in on whether “Kiss Me,” the She’s All That staple, makes the cut. You’ll have to watch to find out.

Watch Freddie Prinze Jr.’s episode of Good Spirits above, and take some notes before you host your own Halloween party.