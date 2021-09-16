Eagle Rare 10-Year-Old Bourbon Felipe Muñoz head bartender Sweetleaf Cocktails in Long Island City, New York ABV: 45% Average Price: $45 Why This Whiskey? I really love drinking Eagle Rare Bourbon right now. It is my drink of choice in the fall on the rocks since it has nice mocha-sweet notes with just a dash of spice. It’s nice and rich. Award: Gold Medal; Best Age Statement Bourbon – World Whiskies Awards Old Forester 86 Bourbon Erin Delaney, food and beverage director at Barn8 Restaurant & Bourbon Bar in Goshen, Kentucky ABV: 43% Average Price: $25 Why This Whiskey? My favorite award-winning whiskey is Old Forester 86 because it doesn’t have such a high proof that it knocks you out of your boots, but it still has a full body with rich caramel flavors as well as an earthiness to it. Award: Gold – 2019 San Francisco Spirits Competition

Bardstown Bourbon Company Discovery Series #2 Bourbon Brandon “Habi” Habenstein, beverage director at The Kitchen & Bar in Bardstown, Kentucky ABV: 61.1% Average Price: $145 Why This Whiskey? Bardstown Bourbon Company Discovery Series #2 won Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and is easily one of my favorite bourbons to drink neat. Discovery #2 was the first offering from Bardstown Bourbon Co. that embraced an earthy tobacco and leather profile which is my favorite profile of whiskey. Additionally, I crafted the blend that made it through our intense blind-tasting process that decides which blend goes to bottle! While there is certainly an argument of bias to be made here, this bourbon is outstanding. Award: Double Gold – 2020 San Francisco Spirits Competition Rebel Single Barrel 10-Year-Old Andy Printy, beverage director at Chao Baan in St. Louis ABV: 50% Average Price: $80 Why This Whiskey? Rebel Single Barrel 10-Year-Old recently won Best Single Barrel at the World Whiskies Awards. It starts out with a nice amount of toffee and vanilla on the palate. You immediately notice that the body is unique and luscious as it finishes with dark fruits and dank lumber. This is one to savor with close friends on a chilly night. Award: Best Kentucky Single Barrel Bourbon – 2020 World Whiskies Awards

John J Bowman Single Barrel Bourbon Hayden Miller, head bartender at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Miami ABV: 50% Average Price: $60 Why This Whiskey? John J. Bowman Single Barrel really does have some great notes of subtle sweetness, though you do need a bit of dilution thanks to the high proof. Award: America’s Best Non-Kentucky Single Barrel Bourbon of 2020 – Whisky Magazine Peerless Straight Rye Whiskey Gavin Humes, bartender at Scratch|Bar & Kitchen in Encino, California ABV: 54.7% Average Price: $115 Why This Whiskey? I have quite a selection of whiskey for drinking neat, but at the moment my go-to is the Peerless Straight Rye Whiskey. I’m almost always going to reach for rye because I love the spicy notes that are frequently present, and they’re definitely there, although not overwhelmingly so in Peerless. It’s a superbly balanced rye with some caramel, brown sugar notes, and almost a citrus zest quality. It’s got the spicy bite that I want, but without being overly aggressive. It goes down beautifully smooth. Award: Gold – 2020 World Whiskies Awards

Catoctin Creek Roundstone Rye Dan Marlowe, mixologist at Modena in Washington, DC ABV: 40% Average Price: $45 Why This Whiskey? Hands down Catoctin Creek Roundstone Rye Whiskey. Simply put, 100 percent rye mash bills are tricky from a distiller’s perspective. Finding one that has such a robust complexity and underlying sweet sultry notes can be a challenge, but Catoctin hits the mark every time. Award: Double Gold – New York World Wine & Spirits Competition 2018 Reservoir Rye Eric Vincent, bartender at Sparrow in Fort Lauderdale, Florida ABV: 50% Average Price: $80 Why This Whiskey? I pick up on two main flavors of intense, spicy rye and dark, rich chocolate notes. The two balance each other nicely and the flavors linger on end while coating the entire palate. Award: 89 Points – 2019 Ultimate Spirits Challenge