Barbecue Pros And Pitmasters You Should Be Learning From On Instagram

Many things in life warrant appreciation. There’s viewing the sunset at your favorite beach, the joy of tasting a new whiskey, or hearing a beloved band at a music festival. But as much as the previously mentioned experiences are indeed enjoyable, there’s really nothing like the sights, sounds, smells, and first bite of really good BBQ. The language of barbecue is one that I’m well-versed in, but even the most knowledgeable tastemaker isn’t too good to learn more. So where should the curious aficionado go? Instagram. Social media catches its share of criticism, but there’s also much good that comes from it. And if you need some ‘cue inspiration, IG is a great place to look. From world-acclaimed pitmasters to celebrated authors, you can get the advice and recipes you need to help you fire up the grill, smoker, or fire pit.

Susie Bullock, Founder of Hey Grill Hey View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susie Bulloch (@heygrillhey) Bullock is the BBQ mastermind behind Hey Grill Hey, a portal filled with delicious recipes featuring the best barbecue and sides you can create from the comfort of your home (and grill or smoker). She’s been a guest on the Food Network, cooked turkeys with Shaq, and is in the Guinness World Record for Longest Team Barbecue Marathon after grilling for 34 hours and 35 minutes alongside Andrew Battistelli and celebrity chef and Food Network star Tyler Florence. Yep, Bullock is just that legit. Her Instagram page is full of inspiration for the rookie who’s just getting starting in the land of smoked meats to the BBQ veteran who just wants to get a chuckle out of Bullock’s husband, Todd. He has his own hashtag (#TasteTestwithTodd), where his job is to serve as the cupbearer (BBQ-bearer?) of all of his wife’s delicious eats. Moe Cason, Pitmaster and Owner of Moe Cason BBQ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moe Cason BBQ (@bigmoecason) BBQ, vintage cars, whiskey, global adventures, and memes are the way to my heart — so I’m obsessed with Cason’s Instagram! The pitmaster and entrepreneur posts so much goodness, ranging from his famous slabs of meat to hunting outings with his friends, that you can’t help being engaged. Nicknamed “Big Mo” by his fans and fam, Cason shows the world his approachable, humble, and laidback demeanor. Despite being this big-time award-winning pitmaster who’s traversed the earth, a contestant, judge, and star on Destination America’s BBQ Pitmasters and BBQ Pit Wars, Cason doesn’t keep his knowledge to himself. From his account, you can gain wisdom about barbecue and life, compelling you to unleash your inner Cason – and who wouldn’t?!