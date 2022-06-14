For the ninth year, III Points Festival will descend upon the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami’s Wynwood Arts & Entertainment District, for a diverse representation of both the sound of Miami and the world. The two-day music festival has steadily grown to feature even more big-name acts and 2022’s edition of III Points has easily the most striking lineup, featuring headliners in LCD Soundsystem, Rosalía, and Porter Robinson.

Also prominently featured on the bill are globally-minded decorated artists like South Africa’s Black Coffee, England’s James Blake, Japanese native Joji, and Australia’s Flume and Fisher. All in all, there are over 150 artists performing from around the world. Other lineup highlights include Chris Lake, Orbital, Polo & Pan, Bob Moses, Busta Rhymes, Freddie Gibbs, A.G. Cook, Tycho, The Marías, Kenny Beats, La Femme, Homeshake, Artbat, Loco Dice, Shygirl, Erika De Casier, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Yellow Days, Jacuzzi Boys, Andy Stott, Jacques Greene, Pink Siifu, John Summit, and more. There will also be a performance from the new supergroup of Miami stars Trick Daddy, Trina, and Uncle Luke known as III 0 5.

Check out the lineup poster below and get tickets to the 9th edition of III Points Music & Arts Festival starting this Friday, June 17 at

1 pm EST here.

