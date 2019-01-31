iStockphoto

If the past is any indication, pizza — beloved by everyone with tastebuds — will see a 35% sales boom on Super Bowl Sunday. We’ll also end up drinking 49.2 million cases of beer during the big game. That’s three-and-a-half brews for every man, woman, and child in the United States, just FYI. Forget Tom Brady throwing to Julian Edelman, clearly pies and suds are the #1 combo of the day.

Since the likelihood of you drinking a beer and eating a pizza (slice or whole) this Sunday is higher than any other day of the year, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to investigate the most popular pizza orders across America and pair them with some of the beers we’ve come to love. Enjoy!

Related: Uproxx’s Super Bowl Sunday Coverage

THE NEW YORK SLICE + PLINY THE ELDER

Ah, the New York slice. There’s nary a piece of pizza that is more quintessential. It’s cheese, tomato, and bread and it rules the streets of New York. It’s always a safe bet to stick with plain cheese so no one will be offended by anchovies or too much garlic — and just in case Macaulay Culkin decides to drop by.

Pliny The Elder is a good counterpoint to the simplicity of the NY slice — sometimes the best pairings are simple with the complex. Pliny The Elder is a strong double India pale ale that’s hoppy as hell with nice hints of citrus. Watch out for the eight percent ABV on this one. The bottles are big and the alcohol content is high here so, maybe share a bottle with a friend.