These Are The Beer Trends Brewers Want To See Next

Like all industries, the craft brewing world goes cycles through trends almost constantly. For years, the West Coast IPA was trending (and still is). Over the past half-decade, barrel-aged stouts have had their day in the sun, followed by New England-Style IPAs, Goses, and, most recently, craft lagers and low-calorie, low-ABV beers.

Since new brewing trends seem to pop up every other week, we decided to ask some of our favorite brewers the trends they hope to see in the coming months. From a return to classics, to new hops varieties, to a renewed interest in flagship beers, these brewers didn’t hold back on their hopes for the industry.

More pilsners

Mark Theisen, head brewer at Coronado Brewing Company

I hope to see the continuation of the trend towards drinkable, refreshing, pilsners. It’s funny, because if you ask most brewers what their favorites styles are they’ll often say pilsners. They are crisp, clean, easy to drink, and very flavorful when done right.

New hop varieties

Brad Manske, beverage director for VH Beer

Exploring new hop variations. Nowadays, there are so many varieties available to brewers to explore and blend to create something unique to them.