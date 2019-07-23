The Best Low-Alcohol Beers, According To Brewers

Unsplash

In recent years, there’s been a trend of high-alcohol content barrel-aged stouts along with double, triple, and imperial IPAs. To give a reference point, an average beer is around 4.5 to 5 percent alcohol by volume. Some of these barrel-aged and over-the-top IPAs are sitting at 12 to 15 percent and above. These are the kinds of beers that deserve your respect (and require you to call an Uber). They’re also likely to be the only beer you imbibe in any given night.

Over the past year, companies have bucked this pattern by creating lower-alcohol content cocktails and beers. These sessionable, sometimes crushable low-ABV beers are perfect for summer drinking. That’s why we asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us the best of what’s on the market.

Jester King Le Petite Prince

Justin Baccary, owner of Station 26 Brewing

Jester King Le Petit Prince — so much flavor packed into a 2.9% ABV beer! I don’t know how they do it, but I’m impressed.