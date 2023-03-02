For those unaware, an apéritif is an alcoholic drink or cocktail that is served prior to a meal with the goal of stimulating your appetite and preparing your belly for the food journey to come. Its counterpart comes after dinner: the digestif — a drink imbibed after a meal to help aid in digestion. You’ve surely seen sophisticates drinking them slowly while relaxing after a nice meal in a movie somewhere. In some parts of the world, this is a common practice and if you ask us, it should be common everywhere. (Similar to bidets — everyone should have bidets.) When we talk about digestifs, we’re talking about amaro, port, calvados, sambuca, Italian bitters, and other drinks specifically created to be enjoyed after a meal at the end of a long, likely tiring day. “European bitters and amaro have gained popularity in the past couple of years in America,” says Rene Voteller, food and beverage director at Wequassett Resort and Golf Club in Harwich, Massachusetts. “While most bartenders use them in various craft cocktails, the proper application in Europe, where they have been consumed for centuries, is as a digestif to aid digestion.” Since we can’t think of a better way to end a day, we figured it was important to actually help you find some of these flavorful after-dinner drinks. To do that, we went to the professionals for help. We asked a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us the best digestifs to imbibe after a heavy meal. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Molinari Sambuca Gary Mennie, food and beverage director at The Mills House Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina ABV: 42% Average Price: $30 The Digestif: My go-to digestif has always been Sambuca, specifically Molinari Sambuca. It’s an Italian anise-flavored liquor that really deserves more attention than it gets. Tasting Notes: The licorice flavor profile combines the spirit of youth and the adult punch of health, happiness, and prosperity. Cynar Jonathan Cano, lead bartender at Amara in Paraiso in Miami, Florida ABV: 16.5% Average Price: $30 for a liter The Digestif: Cynar has been my go-to for years now in the amaro category. Years ago, when I used to drink behind the bar, Cynar was kept at arm’s reach. I’ve always been a light drinker, so this was a way for me to hang with my colleagues and guests. Tasting Notes: I find it to be the perfect balance of bitterness and sweetness, not overly viscous, with light vegetal notes. It’s absolutely perfect for after-dinner. Meletti Amaro Greg Coll, food and beverage director at Dawn Ranch in Guerneville, California ABV: 32% Average Price: $25 The Digestif: For those of us who like to drink our dessert, Meletti Amaro is an easy choice. If you prefer it bitter this may not be for you, as it is sweeter with a mild bitterness. Tasting Notes: Full-bodied with floral, fruity notes, and a rich flavor profile of anise, saffron, and caramelized sugar.

Fernet Branca Raul Ayala, lead bartender at Shelby’s Rooftop in San Francisco ABV: 45% Average Price: $30 The Digestif: Fernet Branca is my go-to for an after-dinner drink because of the intensity of bitterness and aromas that brings joy to my senses. Tasting Notes: With an intense mélange of spices and herbs. Chamomile, dried plums, and mint with a touch of coffee make it so different almost medicinal. Taylor Fladgate 30-Year Port Melissa Chaney, bartender at Agua Caliente Casino in Cathedral City, California ABV: 20% Average Price: $159 The Digestif: I recommend the Taylor Fladgate 30-Year Port. This memorable, warming port is a great way to end dinner. Unless there is a Souffle available, then I prefer both. Tasting Notes: It is made out of butterscotch and caramel and packs a nutty, custardy, lush flavor profile. It’s underrated, yet over-delivers.

Averna Amaro Colin Berger, bar manager at Rare Society in San Diego, California ABV: 29% Average Price: $32 The Digestif: My first question to almost every server as the dinner plates are cleared is always, ‘Do you have Averna?’ I worked for a restaurateur for several years who was famously in love with Averna. It was our company’s Kool-Aid, and I drank enough to fall in love. Tasting Notes: I was asked to describe the flavor of Averna to someone who had never had amaro before, and the best I could do was, ‘It tastes like flat Coke if it were delicious. And had a lemon twist in it.’ Cannella Amaro Kirk Paganelli, taproom mixologist at The Clancy in San Francisco ABV: 33% Average Price: $40 The Digestif: A go-to digestif is one San Francisco’s very own, Cannella Amaro. The digestif was inspired by the founder’s voyage through Sicily. This Amaro is best enjoyed when mixed with Pellegrino sparkling water and a splash of flavored soda water. Tasting Notes: Its flavors are balanced with spices such as anise and coriander, followed by light citrus notes and a variety of herbs and botanicals. Amaro Nonino Mike Donaldson, bar manager at ChoLon Restaurant Concepts in Denver ABV: 35% Average Price: $48 The Digestif: Amaro Nonino is always my favorite. It is barrel-aged grappa infused with a magical blend of herbs and spices. It has a nice mix of sweet and bitter on the palate. Tasting Notes: It’s not as bitter as other amaro out there but is balanced with sweet, candied orange peel, thyme, and menthol. Arak Touma Josh “Yoshi” Lee, lead bartender at YumCha in Denver ABV: 50% Average Price: $30 The Digestif: Arak Touma is my favorite. Named after the king of Arak, this fragrant liquor can be served both as apéritif and digestif. Ask for a short rocks glass with ice and a small amount of water. Drop in a shot of Arak and you’ll be surprised to find that it changes colors. Tasting Notes: The anise seed flavor and the minty after taste make it a very delightful finish to your meal.

Sfumato Rabarbaro Nick Akira Amano Dolan, general manager at Trick Dog in San Francisco, California ABV: 20% Average Price: $22 The Digestif: Lately, I’ve been loving the categories of Rabarbaros for digestifs. Bitter amaro incorporates rhubarb as one of its primary flavoring agents. I think Sfumato, in particular, is absolutely fantastic. Tasting Notes: Some smoke on the nose, some alpine herbaceousness, and generally a bit of a softer amaro that still packs a ton of flavor. Campari Erica Dimmig, lead mixologist at Hotel Pendry in Chicago ABV: 25% Average Price: $30 The Digestif: The world of amaro and Italian bitters is extensive and my favorite group of spirits to drink and play with. While there’s an impressive list of new and innovative bottles to choose from, Campari will always be my go-to. Tasting Notes: Campari is a versatile digestif that has the unique quality to shine its bitter notes while also using those same complex flavors to balance sweeter ingredients. No matter the day or occasion, a Campari soda will always be my go-to drink.

Boulard VSOP Calvados Roque Medina, executive director of Menlo Tavern at The Stanford Park Hotel in Menlo Park, California ABV: 40% Average Price: $50 The Digestif: Boulard VSOP Calvados. The less-aged calvados distinguishes itself with its fresh apple and pear aromas. The longer the calvados is aged (like in the case of Boulard VSOP), the more the taste resembles that of any other aged brandy. Tasting Notes: As calvados ages, it may become golden or darker brown with orange elements and red mahogany. The nose and palate are delicate with a concentration of aged apples and dried apricots balanced with butterscotch, nut, and chocolate aromas.