Here’s What To Drink To Settle Your Stomach After A Heavy Holiday Meal

Big meals are one of the great joys of the holiday season. Especially if you have family and friends present. Roast meats served by drunk uncles, spice-laden desserts made by know-it-all cousins, and cheese plates paired with cheesy dad jokes. All that heavy food and quality family bonding require serious digestion time. That’s why the holidays are perfect for playing cards, watching Christmas movies, or lying on the floor in the pronel position with your belt unbuckled. Or you can keep it simple by sipping an after-dinner digestif. Casey Faden, bartender at Sabroso+Sorbo in Philadelphia prefers a sweet sipper after feasting. “I like a sherry or a dessert cordial like an Amaretto on the rocks,” he says. “It’s sweet, yet light, and a great sipping cocktail to enjoy after a heavy holiday meal.” “Nothing says ‘let’s just sit by the fire and luxuriate in our opulent gluttony’ like a glass of fine Cognac,” says Cole Newton, bartender at Twelve Mile Limit in New Orleans. “But it’s hard to enjoy without feeling like a modern-day robber baron. Mitigate some of that late-stage capitalist holiday guilt by choosing an overtly eco-friendly brand, like Park Bio Cognac, an excellent Fins Bois, Single Cru VSOP that’s also certified organic and dedicated to sustainable practices from top to bottom.” Like Faden and Newton, bartenders around the nation rely on after-dinner drinks to help them digest a heavy meal. We asked some of our favorites to tell us their go-tos.

Patrick Turner, bartender at B & O American Brasserie in Baltimore Underberg is a great herbal digestif that works. After that, I'll be sipping Lagavulin 16 neat. It's a perfect nightcap with similar tryptophan effects. Hennessy XO Cognac Danny Caffall, lead bartender at The Mansion Bar in Dallas Hennessy XO. It brings me to my 'Happy Place'. Tasting of caramel, vanilla, cinnamon, grape, oak and some other descriptive sounding things that I may or may not taste such as mahogany and leather-bound books. At any rate, it's just a fantastic way to compliment your meal and your evening.