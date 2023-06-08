Minoas Sky Villa Heated Pool – Chania, Greece Anyone up for a private villa in Greece? Located above the sun-kissed beach of Georgioupolis in Crete, Minoas Villas captures the essence of chic and luxurious living only a few minutes away from the shimmering sea. Along with a large living-dining room that opens up into the terrace and three gorgeous bedrooms, guests can enjoy a private heated swimming pool and jacuzzi overlooking the scenic mountains. After taking a dip, take a rest in the sun lounge area with its sun beds and shaded umbrellas. Average Price Per Night: $316 BOOK HERE Historic Villa and Trullo With a Private Pool – Ceglie Messapica, Apulia, Italy Travel back in time to this historical villa in the countryside of Italy. Built in 1780 and named Trullo Fedele Bonotto, the villa has been fully restored but maintains its classic and timeless history among the centuries-old olive trees. Admire the historic stone walls, lounge in the private pool and solarium, and enjoy the beautiful garden area, all the while being immersed in the breathtaking countryside located close to the center of Ceglie Messapica. Average Price Per Night: $350 BOOK HERE

Historic Guesthouse & Gardens by the Marietta Square – Marietta, Georgia, USA Consider exploring the historic town of Marietta this summer with a beautiful garden oasis stay. The garden pool in the back is framed among towering oaks and magnolias, offering a serene and peaceful getaway from the rigmarole of life. Formerly the home of two Georgia governors since the 1800s, the property is also overflowing with Southern charm and history. With the pool, spa, cabana, and fireplace, this rental is brimming as an ideal romantic getaway or restful retreat this summer. Average Price Per Night: $160 BOOK HERE SkyHouse Joshua Tree: Private Villa with Pool/Spa – Joshua Tree, California, USA Live in luxury like Hollywood stars in this private, award-winning home. A pretty house calls for some pretty gigs, and SkyHouse has been featured in films such as Andy Samberg’s Palm Springs, national ad campaigns, fashion shoots, and music videos. This signature architectural and inspirational hideaway is perched on eight private acres in the heart of Joshua Tree, with direct walk-on access to the Desert View Conservation Area of Joshua Tree National Park and only a four-minute drive to the center of Joshua Tree with restaurants, coffee shops, yoga studios and more.

It’s truly the expansive 1800 square-foot outdoor deck that hits it home, featuring multiple integrated gardens while framing a saltwater pool and hot tub. There’s also an oversized 10-foot-long fire pit for staying warm under the vast stars and relishing in the unobstructed views of the valley and snow-capped Mount Gorgonio. Average Price Per Night: $500 BOOK HERE The Wave Twin 1 Infinity Villa – Kathisma Beach, Greece With it being less than two years old, this modern villa overlooks the west coast of Lefkada for a breathtaking visual spectacle of the sea and sunset. I mean seriously, can you imagine relaxing in this pool during golden hour and sunset? What’s even better is when you’re not in the pool, you can take a short five-minute walk to the famous Kathisma beach. Average Price Per Night: $432 BOOK HERE

Amazing 6BR w/ Gym,Massage Room & Yoga Shala – Kecamatan Ubud, Bali, Indonesia If you’re going to make the trip halfway around the world, let’s at least make it worth it. This private getaway seems to encapsulate all that is great about Ubud, boasting six bedrooms located in different, spread-out areas of the house for enhanced privacy. Along with offering a gym, massage room, yoga shala, and a “secret” passageway that leads to a private enclosure full of 180-degree views of the lush rainforests, there’s also a jungle-view infinity pool. If you want to lounge by the jungle oasis pool all day without getting out, anyone who stays here is also offered a personal butler to ensure you get to live in luxury. Gather your crew or family and take on Bail this summer. Average Price Per Night: $763 BOOK HERE Stunningly Renovated 4 Bed Private Riad & Pool – Marrakech, Medina, Morocco When you’re not out exploring the idyllic deserts of Morocco, lounge back at a private interior luxury pool. Located near Dar el Bacha, a lovely quiet and central area within the Medina, this private home’s courtyard swimming pool is placed in the center of all four en suite bedrooms. Decorated with ancient treasures and African antiques, the space also offers four living spaces including a rooftop terrace and outdoor dining area, four fireplaces, and an outdoor shower on the roof. Average Price Per Night: $276 BOOK HERE