Nothing cuts through summer’s sweltering grasp like a little water time (a cold beer is good, too). For some, that means taking a hike and jumping into a cold, clear swimming hole. Others love sprawling out on the pristine, white sand of a gorgeous hidden beach. But many of us prefer to simply lounge poolside. Sure, a beer quaffed at the river’s bend or next to a bonfire is great, but there’s something about a Tiki drink served in a deck chair that can’t be beaten.

If you’re looking to escape the heat in one of the most amazing hotel pools the world has to offer, we have fifteen suggestions. These options don’t come cheap, but they’re definitely inconic. It’s up to you to decide if that juice is worth the squeeze.

Jade Mountain (Soufriere, St. Lucia)

There’s no hotel on earth like Jade Mountain. The work of Canadian railroad fortune heir and architect Nick Troubetzkoy, the property is what every luxury hotel wishes it could be (but lacks the balls to actually try). Positioned to take full advantage of the breathtaking Pitons, Gros and Petit, every single room faces these natural wonders. Well, we call them rooms, but the preferred term used by Jade Mountain is “infinity pool sanctuaries.”

Yep, friends: Though each one is different, they all have a private infinity pool terraced into the hillside.

Each pool is a glittering mosaic, as they are lined with tiles chosen specifically for the way that they capture and reflect light underwater. Plus, they have chromotherapy lighting that guests can fine-tune to soothe their karma. Wanna float in one of the most unique pools in the world? You found your splurge.