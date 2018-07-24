Getty Image

The longest lunar eclipse of the century is happening this Friday, July 27th. For one hour and 43 minutes, the moon will creep into earth’s shadow, giving us a brilliant blood moon that is sure to make all your astrology-friends say the most insufferable shit. The good news is you don’t need to be anywhere special to view this year’s lunar eclipse, but the show is bound to be more brilliant if you find yourself in a remote location away from light pollution.

Well lovers of the night sky, rejoice! Because we poured through Airbnb to find homes perfect for those seeking dark skies with an appreciative eye for our galaxy. These remote locations are some of the darkest in the world, giving the best clarity to the show overhead. Most notably these homes are specifically designed for stargazers — usually dome-shaped and with a transparent ceiling so you and your lovers/pals can fall asleep gazing at the stars, talking about the circle of life, and waxing philosophic on the inescapable destiny of family, or whatever else happened in the Lion King when the funny ferret was offscreen.

Whether you book in time to catch the eclipse or not, this summer is the perfect opportunity to lose yourself in the vastness of our galaxy.

The Desert Dome Joshua Tree, California

Chiara Chioda

For $150 per night, you and three other people can stay in this wi-fi equipped dome in Joshua Tree California. Offering a full kitchen and a sunroom, this modern bohemian igloo is equipped with all the comforts of home, despite being secluded in the desert. The visibility of the night sky in Joshua Tree is superb, and coyotes yelping in the distance are sure to make this year’s blood moon something straight out of a monster movie.