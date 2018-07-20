The Definitive Power Ranking Of Fast Food Dessert Menus

July is the cruelest month. The overbearing heat smothers us in waves of humid discomfort — sticky and nausea-inducing in its unending assault. Fleeting joys slip through our fingers like sand, as the mercury rises and our brows dampen.
Then… out from the wasteland… rises a great beacon of hope. The American Fast Food Dessert Menu. Calorie upon calorie of frozen treats, set to ease summer’s sweaty embrace. The habitat of the fast-food dessert game is a dense one, but like a delusional J. Peterman in Myanmar (always Burma to him), we’ve stumbled our way — sometimes drunkenly — through the creepers and vines of soft-serve and the archipelago of licensed candy bars to bring to you all the fast food dessert menus ranked!
First, as is customary, a few rules: No fast-casual restaurants. It’s not really fast food, and it’s just not fair. Also, In-n-Out will be excluded from this list since they only have shakes and nothing else (and people from around the country hate seeing the Cali-Vada chain on lists like this). The dessert menus will all be scored by variety as well as flavor and, in the event of a tie, the menu with the higher score for flavor will win. Why so complicated? You try writing an article in the midst of a sugar-rush. It’s a race against the clock as the inevitable crash looms and we all slip into a soft-serve induced coma.
Onward!
If Taco Bell still carried the Choco Taco, it would have been #2 here. Plus it completely embodies the Taco Bell M.O. of taking just a few ingredients and doing ridiculous things to them to make it somehow different.
True. But I’m with Dane on the neon shit. Not needed.
You can get any Blizzard with chocolate softserve. You just have to ask. It’s somewhat “off-menu”.
Kind of a cheat, Dairy queen is a dessert place that happens to sell food. Its like if Baskin Robbins started selling hot dogs it would be number two on the list.
When I first planned out this list I definitely considered exactly this. But check out that Dairy Queen menu, they have just as much food as their competitors. Burgers, chicken, hot dogs, salads, FUCKING CHEESE CURDS. Baskin Robbins would have to add a whole lot more than a hot dog to make it on this list