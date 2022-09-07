You might not be flying to Munich to take part in the festivities, but that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying a delicious Oktoberfest-style beer when the historic festival kicks off on September 17th. Back after a two-year hiatus, Oktoberfest will begin in Germany and at various venues, random farm fields, and breweries all over the world. And while you can spend the middle of September until early October drinking the likes of Spaten, Hofbrau, and Ayinger, we’re here to offer an alternative. Today, we’re delving into American-made Oktoberfest-style beers. The goal isn’t to dissuade anyone from trying the great European beers that came before, simply to highlight the American craft beers that draw inspiration (and ingredients) from their German counterparts. Since we’re looking for the best, most authentic take on the Oktoberfest style, I thought it was only right to take the blind taste test route. I picked ten well-known American Oktoberfest-style craft beers, nosed them, tasted them, and ranked them. Keep scrolling to see how everything turned out. Today’s Lineup: Founders Oktoberfest

Shiner Oktoberfest

Odell Oktoberfest

Schell’s Oktoberfest

Troegs Oktoberfest Lager

Jack’s Abby Copper Legend

Leinenkugel’s Oktoberfest

Great Lakes Oktoberfest

Samuel Adams Octoberfest

Saint Arnold Oktoberfest

Part 1: The Taste Taste 1 Tasting Notes: Dried fruits, fresh bread, vanilla, and toffee are prevalent on the nose. No hops presence could be found. Drinking it revealed more sweetness with caramel and vanilla taking the center stage alone with more bready malts and just a hint of spice at the finish. It’s a flavorful fall beer, but a little sweet and spicy for my liking. Taste 2 Tasting Notes: Not surprisingly, like in many Oktoberfest-style beers, I was met with a nose of sweet grains, freshly-baked bread, and floral, slightly piney hops. But that was about it and none of the flavors stood out. The palate is all bread-like malts, some light caramel, and floral hops. Sadly, none of the flavors really shined. It’s kind of a boring beer. Taste 3 Tasting Notes: On the nose, I found biscuit-like malts, fresh bread, toffee, and a nice presence of floral, slightly spicy Noble hops. The palate is sweet, malty, and loaded with yeasty bread, caramel malts, cereal grains, and gently spicy, slightly bitter hops that tie everything together nicely. My only qualm is that I wish it wasn’t slightly less sweet. Taste 4 Tasting Notes: Complex aromas of grassy hops, fruit esters, toasted malts, and sweet caramel malts met my nose before the first sip. Drinking it, I found cracker-like malts surrounded by caramel candy, bread, and lightly floral, herbal hops. The finish is dry, slightly nutty, and highly memorable. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: Bread, toffee, and dried fruit on the nose. But I couldn’t find anything else of note. The palate was more of the same with bready malts, sweet caramel, and a slightly dry, floral finish.

This definitely wasn’t a bad beer. It just felt a little thin and watery for a real celebratory beer. Taste 6 Tasting Notes: Aromas of freshly-baked bread, sticky toffee, and vanilla beans great your nose before your first sip. There doesn’t seem to be any hop aroma that I could find. The palate was more of the same with cereal grains, caramel, vanilla, and bread. It was sweet and easy to drink but lacked that extra kick from floral, Noble hops. Taste 7 Tasting Notes: A nose of toasted malts, bread, fruit esters, vanilla, caramel, and grassy, herbal hops met my nose before diving in to take a sip. The welcoming aromas were just a preface for the freshly-baked bread, dried fruit, caramel malt, vanilla, and floral, slightly spicy Noble hops flavors to come. The finish is a perfect mix of sweetness and bitterness. Taste 8 Tasting Notes: Toasted malts, fresh-baked bread, caramel, and earthy, herbal hops are prevalent on the nose. Sipping it, I found notes of bready malt, toffee, toasted malts, vanilla, and gentle, floral, slightly spicy hops at the finish. The ending is a nice mix of sweetness and bitter hops. Overall, a very well-balanced beer. Taste 9 Tasting Notes: Surprisingly light on the nose, I noticed aromas of bready malts, cereal grains, and slight floral hops. The palate makes up for the mild nose with wave after wave of buttery caramel, bread-like malts, vanilla, slight spices, and herbal, piney, slightly bitter hops.

Surprisingly balanced and dry at the finish — this is a great take on the popular style. Albeit a little more bitter than most. Taste 10 Tasting Notes: On the nose, I found caramel malts, doughy bread, fruit esters, and light nutty flavor. But it lacked hop aroma. While the nose had a few flavors, the palate was a bit of a one-trick pony with freshly-baked bread and caramel dominating any other potential ingredient. It wasn’t abrasive and undrinkable, just a little sweet and one-dimensional. Part 2: The Rankings