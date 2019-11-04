We Blind Tasted Oktoberfest Brews To Help You Keep The Fall Party Rolling

I’m pretty sure I’m on record about this, but Oktoberfest is one of my favorite beer styles. I get as excited for Oktoberfest season as basic white girls get for pumpkin spice season in the premises of bad jokes. Anything to not have to drink another god damn IPA. Just give me a little color, please? Take the “pale” out of India Pale Ale and we’re good.

Sorry… I went off on a tangent there.

What technically constitutes an “Oktoberfest” beer gets a little complicated, as Oktoberfest isn’t a specific style, and beers served at the actual festival in Munich have lightened over the years, from a dark lager (dunkel) in the 1800s to a more golden Dortmunder-style lager (dark lager is another style I’d love to see more of, even though it has all but disappeared in the swamp of various IPAs). In the US, it’s usually an amber to reddish Marzen.

I use a simpler definition of an Oktoberfest. It’s: “Beers I can buy at the store that say ‘Oktoberfest’ on them.” Most of them range from the mildly sweet and toasty Marzens to the crisp, golden, more urine-y tasting (I don’t mean that in a bad way, necessarily, but it feels like the best way to describe those pale, crisp, sparkling pilsner-y) German ones. They tend to range in flavor from nutty, sweet, maybe even a little prune-y on the darker side to crisp, bright, bitter… and urine-y. (Fine, I admit it, I love drinking a tall glass of sweet piss. Yum yum, fill my cup.)

For this blind tasting, we used unmarked, 10-ounce plastic cups and tested Ska Brewing, Sam Adams, Hofbrau, Weihenstephaner, Karl Strauss, Sierra Nevada, Paulaner, and Hacker-Schorr (Hofbrau, Paulaner, and Hacker-Schorr make up three of the six breweries that actually serve their beers at the Oktoberfest).