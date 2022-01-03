Sometimes we get a little too caught up in the American craft beer world and have to take a step back and pay a little respect to those who not only came before but are still doing it today. We’re talking about the European breweries that created and perfected styles that American brewers do their best to imitate. Today, we’re specifically talking about German beers. There are myriad German brands and styles just waiting to be discovered (or re-discovered) as long as you’re willing to put down your New England-style IPA or fruited sour long enough to try them.

Luis G. Brignoni, founder of Wynwood Brewing Co. in Miami likes Oktoberfest beer, regardless of the season.

“I really do appreciate a lot of different German styles and brands,” he says, “including a lot of the traditional styles from the Hefeweizens to the different lagers they offer. If I had to pick one, I may pick the Oktoberfest style. I enjoy the malt complexity in them. I look forward to them coming out every year and sharing with family and friends.

Eric Warner, brewmaster at Karbach Brewing Co. in Houston is more of a fan of the country’s take on the wheat beer.

“I’m a huge fan of the German-Style Hefeweizens (or Weissbier), which is ironic because the first time I tried this style 35 years ago I thought it was one of the grossest beers I’d ever tried,” he tells us. “They are definitely an acquired taste, but once the style did connect with me, I was hooked for life. The aroma of hefeweizens is complex and beguiling: notes of clove, nutmeg, banana, and bubblegum.”

Whether you enjoy weissbiers, doppelbocks, or helles lagers, Germany has something for your palate. To find the best options, we went to the professionals for help. We asked a handful of well-known craft brewers and craft beer experts to tell us their favorite German beers for now and any time of year. Keep reading to see their selections.

Aecht Schlenkerla Marzen

Alex Wenner, owner and brewer at Lasting Joy Brewery in Hudson Valley, New York

ABV: 5.1%

Average Price: $4.99 for a 500ml bottle

Why This Beer?

Anyone who knows me knows how much I love pilsners. However, we can get great pilsners all over the world. There is one beer style that has hardly made it out of Germany, let alone brewed as perfectly as it is by the masters. Aecht Schlenkerla are the premier maltsters and brewers of rauchbier, or smoked beer. Brewed with beech-wood smoked malt, the classic marzen from Schlenkerla is the gold standard for smoked beers. The intense smoke flavor that could almost trick you into thinking someone had managed to liquefy a smoked brisket or pork shoulder is not for everyone, but I recommend everyone try and have a taste at least once.

Weihenstephaner Helles

Tom Fiorenzi, director of brewery operations at Shiner Beer in Shiner, Texas

ABV: 5.1%

Average Price: $10 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

Why This Beer?

German Beers have a distinctive aroma and taste. The malt, yeast, and hops are all unique and vary in intensity for each beer style. The beer style is very personal to me since I grew up in a German community that celebrated in a traditional fashion. I have two favorite German Beers and they are dependent on the time of year. Specifically, I enjoy the Weihenstephaner Original Helles and Ayinger Oktober Fest-Marzen. Traditionally, the brewmaster would adjust the recipes to make a lighter gravity beer in the summer (known as light beer today) and a higher gravity beer in the winter months.