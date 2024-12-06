Art Basel has grown into more than just an art fair—it’s a cultural phenomenon. And nowhere is that more evident than in Wynwood. Known for its stunning street art, vibrant galleries, and eclectic energetic hotels, Wynwood transforms into the epicenter of creativity during Art Basel. Beyond the world-class exhibitions and installations, Wynwood becomes a playground for art, music, and community, offering a dynamic blend of public murals, immersive experiences, and late night parties. This year, Miami Art Week takes place from December 1st-8th, with Art Basel’s official programming running from December 8th-10th. In Wynwood, the celebration spills into the streets with pop-up installations, live painting sessions, and free cultural events. Iconic venues like La Otra Miami will host unforgettable music sets, while the neighborhood’s warehouses and outdoor spaces come alive with art, food, and performances that showcase Wynwood’s distinct character. Whether you’re hunting for cutting-edge street art, vibing to live DJs, or exploring late-night parties in industrial-chic venues, Wynwood offers a unique and immersive way to experience Art Basel. Dive into the best that Art Basel Miami 2024 has to offer in Wynwood below. DND: ART BASEL KICK OFF: December 5th La Otra Miami will be kicking off Art Basel with featured sets from Ape Drums (Major Lazer), Esentrik (you probably know him from his official “Cuff It (Wetter Remix)” by Beyoncé), Louie Arson, Pressure Point, and Keith B (founder of DND Radio). Expect surprise sets from DJ Nico (Memphis) and other friends of Keith B. Tickets and additional information can be found here. HIVE 2024: December 5th-8th Taking place at the lively outdoor venue, The Wynwood Marketplace, HIVE will feature three days and nights of an extraordinary fusion of art, music, food, and culinary delights. Attendees will be immersed in a captivating experience that celebrates the synergy between creativity, culture, and gastronomy spanning two blocks in the heart of Wynwood. The first 250 guests to RSVP will receive a free drink. RSVP for free here. American Express x Art Week: December 5th-6th American Express will be on the grounds of Art Basel 2024 with a slew of exclusive events. On Thursday, December 5th, AMEX and Delta Airlines will host an invite-only late-night party at Jon & Vinny’s Residency at the Rubell Museum, dubbed “Night Shift at Jon & Vinny’s” featuring bites from Jon & Vinny’s iconic menu and a live set from a secret acclaimed musical artist. On Friday, December 6th, the party will continue with its “AM Edition,” offering complimentary breakfast pizza, coffee, and tea at the Rubell Museum. This event will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Gallery ART House x Art Basel: December 5th-6th

Gallery ART House will host a variety of events to celebrate this year’s Art Basel, taking place at a private residence in Wynwood. These are invite-only. Gallery Art House x Maybelline’s Teddy After Dark: December 5th Get ready for an unforgettable evening to kick off your weekend! We’re bringing the all-day staying power of Maybelline Teddy Tint Lip Tint to Gallery Art House at the ‘Teddy After Dark’ after party. Experience the bold lasting power of Teddy Tint with music and moments as bold as the art scene. Enjoy high-energy beats from DJ Millie, stunning oversized art installations, and our signature gummy bear cocktails. Gallery Art House x PATRÓN: December 6th For the first time ever, PATRÓN is making a splash at Gallery Art House by bringing the iconic party series ‘Shark Attack Sounds Redux’ from Montauk to Miami. Hosted by the legendary photographer Ben Watts, this redux will include sounds from Dombresky, a curated experience featuring Watts’ vibrant photography, and a one-of-a-kind opportunity at the customization station, providing the guests the ability to etch the Miami skyline onto exclusive PATRÓN bottles. BassEL: December 6th 808 Life and Morbuzz Promotions present BassEL—a night of epic bass and beats at Gramps. While primarily a bar, it frequently doubles as a performance space for indie music and cultural events. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Francis Mercier Presents: Deeproot Tribe – Art Basel Edition: December 6th Deeproot Tribe, a leader of the Afro House movement, will host an unforgettable night with Francis Mercier and special guests at the iconic Toe Jam Backlot on Friday, December 6th. The Toe Jam Backlot in Miami’s Wynwood Art District, with its 22,000 sq. ft. of eclectic decor, two stages, VIP room, four bars, and top-tier sound system, sets the perfect backdrop for this afro house magic.

Tickets and additional information can be found here. Time & Place: December 6th MAD LIVE will host an extradinary night of music from 9am-5am featuring legendary DJ Sneak from Chicago, followed by Miami’s own powerhouse duo Cocodrills. Also gracing the decks are the versatile Cris Ocaña, the dynamic Ben Finx, and the soulful Drea Carolina. Adding to the mix, we have the energetic and innovative Tony Shades & Kyle Linco all the way from Switzerland. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Sounds of Shrine: December 6th Sounds of Shrine is at the center of Miami’s Afrobeats & Amapiano musical movement and connects the Continent to the Caribbean Diaspora with music, art & community. This event brings you the best of local & international talent at FREEHOLD Studios. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Art Basel Fashion Event: December 6th This exclusive event promises to bring together fashion enthusiasts, industry insiders, and trendsetters for a night of stunning runway presentations and glamorous networking opportunities. Taking place at Selva Loft in the heart of Wynwood, the event will feature runway presentations, exclusive networking with top fashion professionals and designers, and live entertainment. Tickets and additional information can be found here. THE ART CLUB MIAMI presents Noir et Blanc Art Basel 2024: December 6th In an era dominated by color, Noir et Blanc: The Essence of Form offers a transcendent journey into the elemental purity of black and white. Presented at Art Basel 2024 Aroma360, this exhibition unites an exceptional group of contemporary artists who explore the profound power of the monochrome palette.

Featuring a diverse range of media—from monumental abstract paintings and intricate sculptures to evocative photography and mixed-media installations—Noir et Blanc challenges the viewer to engage with the depth and contrast of black and white. The exhibition will also showcase the work of Steven Lyon, celebrated as a master of allure and seduction in photography, capturing moments of intense emotional and visual contrast. Tickets and additional information can be found here. The Museum of Graffiti x Art Week: December 6th-8th The world-renowned Museum of Graffiti will be celebrating its 5th anniversary with an unprecedented schedule of new exhibitions, talks, and releases. Tickets and additional information for its events can be found here. December 6th The Patio opens with access to the Spotify Artists’ Lounge and a special DJ set by Peter Paid at 11am with DJ sets by Five Venoms, DJ Affects, and DJ Nasty. Attendees can also experience a complimentary Modelo Bar with live swag tattooing by Boris Bianchi and wine bar with single-line portraits by 0h10 M1ke. Additionally, throughout the day attendees will have access to complimentary gourmet cuisine by Chef Fabiola Rivera presented by CookUnity, a panel discussion with top executives on how they have leaned into graffiti in their business decisions, art signings, a listening party, and more. December 7th Opening at 11am, the venue will host a JACK’N For Beats Hip Hop Karaoke Experience presented by Jack Daniels, Zephyr book signing, Infamous Magazine Release Event featuring VAYNE, CHEAK, DISTORT, GRAB, ZWON, and GREY, and a mixtape listening party. December 8th Opening at 11am, the venue will host a JACK’N For Beats Hip Hop Karaoke Experience presented by Jack Daniels, book release and signing with Chris Dyer, and a book signing with Cody Smith (BLEEK CBS). DJ Walshy Fire (Major Lazer) at Puttery Miami: December 7th