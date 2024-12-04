PSA: Miami Art Week is happening right now and Art Basel is this weekend. Hopefully you’ve already secured where you’re going to party at, but what about where you’ll lay your head down at night? If you’re planning on heading to one of the biggest weeks in Miami and want to stay somewhere as alluring as the art you’re there to see, you’ve got options. Miami is full of hotels that ooze sex appeal, but not all of them hit the sweet spot of chic vibes, perfect location, and availability. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up the hottest stays in town — yes, the kind of places that make you feel like you’re starring in your own music video, cocktail in hand, chilling poolside at sunset. From the bold energy and oceanfront rooms at W South Beach to the retro-glam vibes at Moxy Miami South Beach, we’re here to help you make sure your stay during Art Basel is as sexy and artsy as the parties you’ll be going to. Scroll down to see the sexiest hotels in Miami that still have availability for the weekend. W South Beach The fact that W South Beach has some room openings for Friday night should be your sure sign to book it and head straight to Art Basel this weekend. Boasting oceanfront views and oversized balconies right off of Collins Ave, this five-star hotel screams sexy. You’ll be staying just steps away from Miami’s melting pot and be at the front of the action for this weekend’s art pop ups, gallery shows, and late-night parties. The onsite Living Room Bar also hosts live music on the weekends, so you can get your Art Basel plans going right at the hotel. Plus, the music of the hotel is soundtracked and curated by LP Giobbi herself, so you know you’ll be listening to only the best during your stay. Amenities: Spa

Fitness center

Outdoor pool

Beach access

Bike rental

Free wifi

Kitchenette

On-site restaurant Dates available: December 6th-8th Price per night: $1,700 Book Here Moxy Miami South Beach Run, don’t walk to Moxy Miami South Beach. Stay here during Art Basel and you can say you literally stayed in an art gallery itself. Uproxx writer Aryeh-Or said it best, “With a sense of irreverent flare that walks a fine line between playful and posh, they’ve got a formula that felt just on the edge unfamiliar but thoroughly inviting.”

Brimming with bold decor, sensual flow and flare, and vibrant colored room options for solo travelers and groups, this four-star hotel on Washington Avenue would only heighten your Art Basel experience, granting you walkable access to some of the hottest parties, restaurants, and happenings. Onsite, you’ll get complimentary access to its #SweatAtMoxy rooftop workouts, rooftop events with local DJs and live musicians, technogym, mezcal tastings, spirit animal readings, and more. Amenities: Free wifi

Bike rental

Outdoor pool

Free coffee/tea

Onsite restaurant

Technogym/fitness center Dates available: December 6th-8th Cost per night: $551 Book Here Four Seasons Hotel Miami Yes, The Four Seasons Hotel Miami is available this weekend for Art Basel. Exuding modern luxury with a sultry, tropical flair, The Four Seasons Hotel Miami is the ultimate retreat for adults seeking an indulgent getaway. Nestled in the heart of Brickell, this towering oasis combines sleek design with lush landscaping, offering an ambiance that feels both sensual and sophisticated. During your stay, you’ll have floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay, a two-acre rooftop pool deck, its onsite EDGE Steak & Bar, and top-tier service. Its perfectly positioned for Miami Art Week and Art Basel where you can have art, allure, and luxury all in one. Amenities: Two-acre rooftop pool deck

Pet friendly

Fitness center

Free wifi

EVC charging

Spa Dates available: December 5th-8th Cost per night: $1,050 Book Here InterContinental Miami The InterContinental Miami is a sleek downtown gem that’s perfect for adults craving a little indulgence. The fact that there are rooms available during Art Basel is a little insane, but we won’t ask questions. From the moment you step into its art-filled lobby—complete with bold sculptures and eye-catching design—you’ll feel the energy of the city buzzing around you. This isn’t just a place to sleep; it’s a place to indulge. The rooms? Pure luxury, with floor-to-ceiling windows framing stunning views of Biscayne Bay. The rooftop pool? A sultry escape with Miami’s skyline as your backdrop.

The spa? Let’s just say it’s the perfect way to recharge after a night of cocktails and dancing. Located steps from the action in along the downtown waterfront, it’s the ultimate spot for Miami Art Week and Art Basel—close enough but still your private retreat when you need a break from the crowd. Amenities: Spa

Pet friendly

Fitness center

Free wifi

EVC charging

Outdoor pool

Parking available

Three onsite restaurants

Coffee shop Dates available: December 5th-8th Cost per night: $557 Book Here Kimpton EPIC Hotel If Miami had a mood, the Kimpton EPIC Hotel would embody it—sexy, stylish, and effortlessly cool. Perched on the edge of the Miami River and Biscayne Bay, this swanky spot oozes sophistication with a playful edge—perfect for turning your Art Basel trip into something unforgettable. From the moment you arrive, it’s all about the vibe: chic interiors, dazzling water views, and a rooftop pool that practically screams “sunkissed selfies.” You’ll find the rooms to be filled with modern luxury furnishing, floor-to-ceiling windows, and balconies that give you direct views of the city and Biscayne Bay. The rooftop features not one, but two rooftop pools, plush loungers, and expertly-crafted cocktails. You’ll also have its onsite restaurants Zuma and Area 31 at your fingers while having an open schedule to freely explore everything Miami Art Week and Art Basel has to offer, all within close proximity. Amenities: Spa

Pet friendly

Two onsite restaurants

Two rooftop pools

Pool cabanas

Three bars/lounges

Parking available

Free bike rentals Dates available: December 5th-8th Cost per night: $550 Book Here EAST Miami If you’re looking for a hotel that’s as bold and sultry as Miami itself, EAST Miami is calling your name. Sitting pretty in the heart of Brickell, this sleek urban escape is all about high design and high energy, making it the perfect spot to make your Art Basel getaway to feel like an adventure. With floor-to-ceiling windows, futuristic decor, and jaw-dropping city views, the vibe here is pure Miami chic.

For a cocktail, head to Sugar, the rooftop bar that feels like a lush jungle oasis perched high above the city—perfect for sundowners and steamy conversations. If you’re looking for a place to unwind after partying all night, the rooftop pool deck has your name on it. With its ethos stating, “We’re a place for community, for individuality, for change,” nothing screams more fitting than EAST Miami for an Art Basel stay. Just minutes from the galleries and buzz of Miami Art Week and Art Basel, EAST Miami combines style, location, and a whole lot of swagger. It’s where art, nightlife, and luxury collide in the sexiest way possible. Amenities: Four outdoor pools

Poolside bar

Parking available

Pet friendly

Fitness center

Free wifi

Two onsite restaurants

Two bars/lounges

Coffee shop

Water dispenser Dates available: December 5th-8th Cost per night: $959 Book Here EDITOR’S PICK: Dream South Beach The topic is sexy hotels and we haven’t gotten to Dream yet? These properties always feel designed by someone who is keenly interested in sex. The rooms and suites are stylish and moodily lit. The linens are top notch and… well… to be perfectly honest, the property is not kid-friendly. Which is nice. Because a bunch of screaming kids is the opposite of sexy. The pool is a little smaller at this property but you really don’t go to South Beach to sit around the pool at your hotel. The point is to be on the move, visit other properties, and hit the beach. That said, there’s a nice little speakeasy taco shop and plenty of gathering spaces.