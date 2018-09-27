A Beer Lover’s Guide To The Best Beer In Dublin

iStockphoto

It’s almost impossible to spend time in Dublin and not hit a pub or two. Pub culture, pub grub, and beer dominate the local scene. Over the past decade or so, that culture has moved away from the macro and deep-fried fast food version of everything towards the local, seasonal, and sustainable bounty that Ireland has to offer the food and beer lover.

Tiny breweries have popped up all over Ireland and Dublin is the epicenter of this new movement. Finding the best pub or beer bar in Dublin is not that difficult. A stroll through the ancient city streets is all you really need to do. If you see a pub overflowing with locals all holding pints of beer, chances are it’s a great spot. If you need a place to start, we have ten can’t-miss opportunities to start your beer-fueled journey across Dublin. Dip in, order a beer or two, eat fish and chips, and strike up a conversation with a local. It’ll be a blast.

P. Mac’s

P. Mac’s is a pretty standard pub which just so happens to have a fantastic beer selection. This place is cozy and convivial. It’ll be almost impossible not to make new friends here, especially if you’re into beer.

The beer selection is broad. The tap list ranges from local specialties from Dublin brewers to well-curated bottles from California to Belgium. Our recommendation is to ask the bar staff about something local, find a table with a big ol’ candelabra with dripping red wax, and settle in for a long drinking session.