The Best Beer To Pair With Every Stage Of Your Thanksgiving Meal

Thanksgiving is a great time to enjoy some serious beer. With all those earthy flavors on display, you can totally turn the holiday into a full-blown Beersgiving, if you want (or Bourbonsgiving, if you're so inclined). While wine is a pretty standard accompaniment for any big meal, beer is ready to stand in for any wine pairing at your T-day table. Let's skip the preamble and just dive in. You know what you came for. The beers below are paired according to the time of day and course you'll be eating. These are the beers sure to elevate any plate of food or event you're planning for Thanksgiving.

THE “NOW I WILL JAM MY FACE FULL OF CHEESE” BEER — DESCHUTES JUBELALE View this post on Instagram First snow and #jubelale of the season! #firstsnow #preciousthingsbeer #beerporn #craftbeer #deschutesbrewery #properglassware A post shared by Precious Things Fermentation (@preciousthingsbeer) on Nov 9, 2018 at 4:22pm PST The Moment: Cheese is a great digestive after any protein and carb-heavy meal. A little gorgonzola, a little hard parmesan, and a little fresh gouda go a long way with some nuts and spicy cranberry chutney. The Beer: You need a beer like Deschutes’ winter ale Jubelale here. There’s a real warming spice that feels like winter. The beer has a great balance between that spice, a light hop dankness, and a clean maltiness that shines. Add in the spicy cranberry and the creaminess of the cheese and you’ve got a perfect pairing. THE “WHO’S READY FOR PIE?” BEER — LAGUNITAS WOODSHOP SERIES WILLETTIZED COFFEE STOUT View this post on Instagram @lagunitasbeer A post shared by Vendome Toluca Lake (@vendometolucalake) on Nov 18, 2019 at 1:51pm PST The Moment: The night is winding down and you’re hitting some serious walls. Pie is on the horizon — that means spices, fruits, and crumbly crusts are about to be had. You really need a beer that’s bold and can stand up to the spiciness of a pumpkin pie and the sweetness and earthiness of, say, pecan. This is also the time to maybe share a strong beer to mellow the ABV hit while you finish the meal. But, at the same time, you’re going to need a coffee kick to keep you cognizant. That’s a tall order. The Beer: Lagunitas’ Willettized Coffee Stout hits the spot as a beer by way of both coffee and bourbon that feels like the perfect dessert accompaniment. The beer is aged in Willett bourbon and rye whiskey barrels with a nice dose of coffee beans. The result is a balance of dark chocolate and espresso bitterness with a hint of rye spice and an echo of woody smoke. In short, it’s a shot of espresso and rich dessert in beer form.