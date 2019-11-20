We Paired A Different Bourbon With Every Stage Of Your Thanksgiving Meal

Thanksgiving foods cover a broad spectrum of flavors and textures. You’ve got the earthy fruits, spice-laden desserts, herb and umami infused meats, and all the butter one meal can handle — what’s not to love? Better still, these dishes pair beautifully with great bottles of bourbon. The caramel notes and warming finish of good bourbon can be mixed into a cocktail to counterbalance heavy side dishes or sipped over a single rock to tease out the sweetness of pumpkin pie. Plus it gets you buzzed, making matching different bourbons with each course of your Thanksgiving feast a win all around. Before we dive in, it has to be said, this isn’t the cheapest option for a Thanksgiving get down. A bottle of bourbon is going to run anywhere from $15 to $100 per bottle. But if we’re talking about one dram per course for, say, eight people, you’ll have plenty of the good stuff left over to get you through the rest of the winter. Think of it as an investment to carry you straight into spring. Let’s dive into some of the best bottles of bourbon whiskey to pair with every stage of this year’s Thanksgiving meal. Related: The Best New Bourbons Released In Each Month Of 2019

The Bourbon: Van Winkle Special Reserve bourbon from Buffalo Trace is the younger sibling of the Pappy line. This is a whiskey you should be able to find at a specialty liquor store for around $100. So, pour as you see fit. The sip is all about Christmas spices, roasted nuts, buttery toffee, bourbon vanilla and caramel, and a clear sense of oak with a note of old leather and tobacco smoke. This is a nip of whiskey that’ll leave your guests chatting about bourbon for the rest of the weekend.