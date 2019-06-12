We Asked Brewers To Share Their Absolute Favorite Beach Beers

Pexels

The beach. Those lovely patches of sand — near our homes, far away, or even just in our imaginations — that we dream about all winter. The ultimate sign that summer is finally here.

There are few hot weather activities better than a day at the beach. Feet in the sand, ice-cold beer in hand, and nothing else planned equals perfection, right? But the beer you bring to the beach is just as important as which sunscreen you buy (that 8-spf isn’t doing shit!).

That’s why we went right to the source and asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us their go-to beers for a day at the beach.

Anderson Valley Summer Solstice

Joe Connolly, director of Springdale Beer

Anderson Valley Summer Solstice tastes like melted orange creamsicles, and I will forever associate it with an image of chasing the ice cream truck at Castle Island in South Boston.