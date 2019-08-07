The Bronx Brewery Team Shares The Best Places To Drink In The BX

Welcome to Beer This City! If you dig Eat This City, Meet This City, and Drink This City but have always craved more beer-ness, then this column is for you. We’re talking to brewers to get an in-depth look at the best places to pair amazing beers with exciting food in different cities around the world.

The Bronx Brewery makes no-nonsense ales. Established in 2011, and located in the heart of Yankeeland in the South Bronx, the brewery strives to carry the characteristics of the borough it resides in. Its stated values are “Grit, Drive, and Union” — three qualities which are deeply embedded in the BX’s communal psyche. By tethering themselves to the identity of their borough, brewers Manny Salvatori, Brandon Espinosa, and Damian Brown have made a name for themselves — creating renowned beers like Strobe Light Gose, No Resolutions IPA, and City Island Sour IPA.

The trio was kind enough to answer some questions about their favorite Bronx watering holes, breweries, bars, and brewpubs. Grab a pint and check out all of their answers below.

Favorite Neighborhood Brewery/Taproom – Bronx Ale House

Damian Brown, President and Co-Founder

Bronx Ale House. For this one, I’ve got to go back to the first place we ever delivered a keg to … the Bronx Ale House. A place that just fits the neighborhood; great food, great beer selection, and always packed!

Say hi to James and the team when you stop by!

