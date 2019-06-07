Brewers Share Their Favorite Gose-Style Beers For A Salty, Sour Summer

Getty Image

There’s a refreshing beer style from Germany that’s boldly sour, slightly salty, and mildly spicy with a herbal lean. It’s called Gose (pronounced Goes-Uh with a long “ō” in the middle). If you haven’t tried the wheat-forward beer, it’s time to get wise — especially with a hot summer on the way.

Our advice, grab a Westbrook or Lost Nation and crack one open right now. You’ll be greeted with a can of suds that’s refreshing and mildly sea salty with a flourish of herbs. The combination of exceptionally dry, tart, and, yes, salty beer is the perfect summer go-to sipper.

Gose is just starting to make a splash with craft brewers in America, making the old German style feel new. If you’re new to the briny world of gose, you’ll probably need a little help picking out the right bottles this summer. That’s why we asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us their most beloved gose beers to sip on all summer long.

Creature Comforts Tritonia

Steven Pauwels, brewmaster at Boulevard Brewing Company

Tritonia with lemon and cucumber from Creature Comforts. They were at one of our first Boulevardia Taps & Tastes, which was outside in 100-degree blasting sun and it was amazingly refreshing in that weather.