Brewers Tell Us The Best Beers To Pair With Fried Chicken

The week of the Fourth of July always carries a lot of fanfare (and rightly so), but after the final fireworks explode in the night sky there’s still a whole lot of summer left. In July, the “dog days” kick in, and we’re big fans of the dog days. These are the long, hot lazy days when the season finally starts to slow down a little. There are fewer holidays and more camping trips. Fewer parties and more cookouts. Fewer raging club nights and more bike and brewery days.

That is… until August, when we decide to turn the partying up to 11 again, in fear of the coming season change.

One of our favorite “dog days of summer”-staples is fried chicken. Those crispy, greasy, juicy, sometimes spicy morsels pulled straight from the frier. But this delectable — almost perfect — dish does tend to dry a person out. You’re going to have to wash down all that tasty chicken somehow, right? That’s why we asked some of our favorite brewers to share their favorite beers to pair with fried chicken.

Summit Extra Pale Ale

Christian Holbrook, production brewmaster at New Belgium Brewing

Summit Brewing Extra Pale Ale. I basically went to college on this beer, and it’s well deserving of this classic pairing. Fried chicken and pale ales are always a winning combination.