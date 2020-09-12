Bartenders Recommend Highly Crushable Beers To Bridge Summer And Fall

We’re in the midst of a really weird time in a really year. The end of summer and beginning of fall is confusing for so many reasons (and in this particular year, it’s insane). We’re inundated with pumpkin spice-flavored products, there’s already Halloween candy on grocery stores shelves, kids are back in school (or Zooming from home), and yet, somehow, it’s still 80 degrees and sunny outside. The timing isn’t right for darker, malty wintry beers and we just spent the whole summer imbibing IPAs, pale ales, and wheat beers. So what to drink during this in-between time? We vote for lagers, marzens, and Vienna lagers (with even a few sour beers on tap). We’re still looking for something lighter and more crushable but we’re burnt out on classic summer brews. To pick the perfect lineup of “shoulder season” beers, we decided to turn to the professionals for help. We asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the most crushable beers for the unofficial time between summer and fall. Check their picks below!