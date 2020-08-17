The (very hot!) late-summer season is upon us and fall is knocking at the door. Making this the perfect time for a lager. The general lightness of the style makes them wonderfully refreshing, while the central European vibes remind us of coming Oktoberfest bacchanalia. Just like with IPAs, there isn’t “one” lager. It’s a varied and nuanced category — dark, light, sessionable, hoppy, malty, fruity, earthy, smoked… — and requires some persistence and expertise to fully understand. To offer the necessary insight, we reached out to 13 undeniable beer experts to find out which lagers they’re drinking right now. Their picks dance across the style. Yes, this list is very German and Czech heavy because, well, that’s where the best lagers are typically made. Still, we like the variations at play below. Hopefully, these 13 selections — from people who truly live and breathe beer — will inspire you to seek some of these tasty drafts out for yourself. Related: The Best Craft Beers To Chase Down This August

Right now, I hate the use of ‘crispy’ to describe almost every lager, especially anything unfiltered or in the Helles style (they are more chewy than crispy!), but this is one of the few beers which you can legitimately call ‘crisp’ (but please, not ‘crispy’ and it’s certainly not a ‘crispy boi’). Neder Schwarze Anna — Andreas Krennmair, award-winning home brewer and author of Vienna Lager View this post on Instagram arg ausgeblichen die #schwarzeanna 😂 #brauereineder #nederbier #dennerschwarz #sonnekirchehrenbach A post shared by Michl (@tmarni73) on Apr 19, 2019 at 2:56pm PDT Style: Schwarzbier

Brewery: Brauerei Neder, Forchheim, Germany

ABV: 5.2% The Beer: This beer was love at first sip for me. Neder — a local brewery located in Forchheim in Upper Franconia — calls this beer a “Schwarzbier.” When I first tried it, it tasted like so much more. It tasted slightly roasty, malty, with notes of chocolate and coffee, and most unexpectedly, it was a refreshing and thirst-quenching beer. Schwarzbier really doesn’t describe it — it’s much closer to a Czech tmavý or a robust stout. If you’ve ever had the dark lager at U Fleků brewery in Prague, this is the Franconian version of it. It’s equally a warming beer in winter as it is a refreshing beer at Forchheim’s annual Annafest beer festival in the summer. It’s also a great beer to pair with a dessert, like vanilla ice cream or a chocolate brownie (or both). Tasting Notes: Very dark with just a few dark red specks of light shining through. It pours with a white-ish head. On the nose, you’ll find chocolate and coffee. On the palate, it’s full-bodied with strong notes of chocolate, coffee, and dark malt, without ever being sweet. It’s balanced with a medium hop bitterness. It finishes dry with the malty notes lingering on.

Jack’s Abby House Lager — Bella (One Hoppy Lady), certified Cicerone View this post on Instagram Jack's abby house larger. Very lite and easy to drink!! #rollingrock < #jacksabbyhouselager A post shared by 尹省斗 (@thebigdipper_brewery) on Mar 12, 2020 at 7:26pm PDT Style: Helles

Brewery: Jack’s Abby Brewing, Framington, MA

ABV: 5.2% The Beer: When I think about lagers, I think about Jack’s Abby in Framingham, Massachusetts. My go-to lager is their House Lager. It has a traditional German taste that I love. I keep this one stocked in my beer fridge. It’s a no-brainer to bring to picnics or barbecues because this is a beer that everyone can enjoy. Tasting Notes: It’s very flavorful but still refreshing. It’s highly carbonated, which results in a great, full, and foamy head. It’s crisp but has the right amount of bready, malty sweetness. The body that makes it easy to drink on its own, while still standing up to foods I’d typically eat in the summer, like shellfish or grilled pork. To me, it’s just a perfect example of a balanced, easy-drinking beer. You can tell that a lot of thought went into it.