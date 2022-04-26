How To Make Birria Tacos At Home Just In Time For Cinco De Mayo

Birria tacos have a long and storied history in Mexico before they blew up around the U.S. food truck scene a few years ago. The tacos are full of slowly stewed meat — usually goat or beef — with a deeply built, chili-based spicy stew at the core, both for frying those tacos (in the skimmed fat) and dipping them (in the braising liquid).

The recipe comes from around what’s now Central Mexico. It was originally prepared by the Indigenous population as a stew made with Spanish goats back in the 1500s — basically invented as an attempt to make their gamey goats more palatable. Cut to the 1950s (and several genocides against Indigenous Mexicans later), and people were still eating birria as a stew and in tacos. A taquero in Tijuana decided to start serving his beef birria tacos with a side cup of the braising liquid for dippin’, putting a vital component of the dish in place. In 1980 another taquero in Los Angeles added a little cheese, creating the quesabirria, and here we are. Today, I’m making both standard beef birria and quesabirria tacos with a delicious “consomme” on the side for dipping.

Before we dive in, it should be noted, this takes a lot of time. You’re slow-stewing/braising tough cuts of meat into luscious, soft, and well-spiced meat that you can bite through. That isn’t a quick process. I did mine over a whole day, but most recipes call for you to take two days. Which does raise the question, are these worth making at home? Yes. And no. Yes, in that a lot of people don’t live in a city where these taco trucks are the norm, so making them at home is a way around that. No, in that this takes forever. It’s tiring, and it’s a lot of work for a plate of tacos, Tuesday night or not.

All of that aside, this is really freaking delicious. So, make up your own mind on whether you want to give these a shot. The ends do justify the effort, I promise you that.