This easy-to-drink spring staple is well-suited for that time of the year when the weather outside can’t decide whether it wants to stay winter or move on to spring.

On the nose, you’ll find hints of sweet toffee and rich vanilla. The sip is filled with buttery caramel, toasted malts, and a nice, subtly hoppy backbone.

This American take on the traditional German-style bock has been brewed since 1951. Sipping on this malty, rich, bold beer is the perfect way to bridge the gap between winter and spring.

Below, you’ll find ten of our favorite bock beers for spring sipping. Grab one and celebrate the changing seasons a few days early.

No, we don’t mean Brady or LeBron. We mean bock beers. Bock is the German word for goat and these darker, strong lagers have been brewed for centuries to be imbibed in the spring. While there are different versions, including doppelbocks, maibocks, and even weizenbocks, we’re going to stick to the classic, malty American craft bock this month.

We have to find a middle ground. And today that means reaching for the goat.

We’re all tired of winter. Even though the first day of Spring 2021 isn’t until March 20th, we’ve already got that spring feeling when it comes to the beers we choose . But with the weather in much of the country still pretty chilly, we can’t dive directly from stouts and porters into IPAs , pale ales, and wheat beers.

Shiner Bock

ABV: 4.4%

Average Price: $8.99 for a six-pack

The Beer:

There’s no American brewery known more for bock beer than Texas’ Spoetzl Brewery. Its Shiner Bock has been brewed the same way (using roasted barley and hops sourced from Germany) since its inception more than 100 years ago in 1913.

Tasting Notes:

Take a whiff and you’ll find yourself immersed in hints of brown sugar and toasted malts. On the palate, you’ll find sticky toffee, caramel, vanilla, and fresh-baked bread. It all ends with a nice, mellow, sweet finish.

Bottom Line:

If you only drink one American bock beer this spring, make it Shiner Bock. Its low-ABV makes it a highly crushable spring sipper.

Karbach Crawford Bock

ABV: 4.5%

Average Price: $8.99 for a six-pack

The Beer:

This malty brew from Houston’s Karbach brewing was made to pay tribute to the famed Crawford Boxes in the outfield at Minute Maid Park (home of the Houston Astros). It was created to pair with springtime, baseball, and everything that comes along with that.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, expect hints of toasted malts, caramel, and sweet yeast. The palate delivers flavors of toffee, sweet vanilla, fresh grains, fresh bread, and a nice, subtle tart finish.

Bottom Line:

The baseball season starts soon. There might be no better bock beer to pair with the “national pastime”.

Anchor Bock

ABV: 5.5%

Average Price: $3.99 for a 22-ounce bottle

The Beer:

Anchor is well-known for its Steam Beer and Liberty Ale, but its Bock is perfectly suited for spring drinking, especially on cooler days. This strong, dark German-style bock is brewed with specifically selected malts and whole-cone hops. The result is a robust, warming, dark bock that also has the fresh hop flavor of a spring beer.

Tasting Notes:

Take a moment to give this a proper nosing and you’ll find aromas of roasted barley and caramel. The sip is bursting with a combination of chocolate, vanilla, and a nice final hint of resinous hops.

Bottom Line:

Anchor is one of the oldest breweries in America for a reason. Its other beers are more well-known, but its Bock is not to be missed.

Rogue Dead Guy

ABV: 6.8%

Average Price: $11.99 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Rogue is fairly well-known in the craft beer world. But, its most popular beer is Rogue Dead Guy. This German-style bock is made with the brewery’s own Pacman yeast and a nicely balanced mix of malts and hops.

Tasting Notes:

This amber-colored brew begins with aromas of sweet honey, roasted malts, and butter caramel. The sip has hints of toffee, creamy vanilla, and a subtle, pleasing bitter finish.

Bottom Line:

This beer might have a spooky name and an even spookier label, there’s nothing intimidating about this easy sipping classic spring beer.

Troegs Troegenator

ABV: 8.2%

Average Price: $12.99 for a six-pack

The Beer:

This potent double bock is available year-round but is most suited for late winter/early spring drinking. Made with chocolate, Pilsner, and Munich malts, and German Northern Brewer, and Magnum hops, this robust spring brew packs a solid punch.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’re greeted by aromas of roasted espresso beans, sweet caramel, and rich malts. The palate is loaded with crisp hops, dark malts, and buttery vanilla. The finish is a perfectly balanced combination of bitter hops and sweet malts.

Bottom Line:

This bock deserves respect. This highly warming brew is double the ABV of most beers and should be treated as such.

New Glarus Cabin Fever

ABV: 5.5%

Average Price: $8.99 for a six-pack

The Beer:

This Wisconsin-style honey bock is the sweeter version of the classic German style. It’s lighter in flavor and appearance than most bock beers and it’s flavored with clover honey, along with Wisconsin sourced barley and hops from Germany.

Tasting Notes:

Take a moment to breathe in the aromas of sweet honey, subtle bitter hops, and roasted malts. Your palate will be delighted to encounter notes of caramel, clover honey, and sticky toffee. It all ends with a nice, final mix of citrus hops and sweet honey.

Bottom Line:

If you’re looking for a change of pace from the usual American-style bocks, this honey-laden offering will add a little extra sweetness to your day.

Pipeworks Genuine Bock

ABV: 6.66%

Average Price: $14.99 for a 4-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer:

Pipeworks calls its offering “Genuine Bock” and keeps that promise. Made simply with malts, hops, and a respect for the German-style, it’s a classic example of the style.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find aromas of toasted malts, rich caramel, and just a hint of bitter, piney hops. The sip is full of dried fruits, rich malts, brown sugar, and a final kick of bitter, spicy hops at the very end.

Bottom Line:

If you’re looking for a classic, no-frills, fresh bock, this is the beer for you. Crack one open and sip it as you watch the snow melt outside your window.

Saint Arnold Spring Bock

ABV: 6.9%

Average Price: $9.79 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Every Spring, Saint Arnold releases this seasonal, German-style bock made with authentic German hops. This lager is brewed for its rich malty, subtly sweet, and easy-to-drink flavors.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find notes of raisins, toasted malts, and caramel apples. Take a sip and you’ll pick up notes of butter cookies, brown sugar, fresh bread, and a final finish of ripe, fresh fruity hops.

Bottom Line:

Saint Arnold is dedicated to making classic, European-style beers. Its bock, only available in the spring, is one of its best.

Stevens Point Bock

ABV: 5.2%

Average Price: $8.49 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Stevens Point Bock has been brewed the “old-time way” since 1938. From 1942 until the end of WWII production ceased. But, since then this seasonal, rich roasted, full-flavored brew has landed on shelves every spring.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find aromas of roasted malts, grass, and fresh-baked bread. The sip is a medley of caramelized sugar, vanilla, malts, and a final hint of subtly bitter hops.

Bottom Line:

If you’re a fan of bock beers, this is the classic, old-style brew you’ve been eagerly looking for. It’s made in a traditional way and sure to become a spring tradition for you.