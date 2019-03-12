Here’s The Booze Bartenders Keep In Their St. Patrick’s Day Flasks

Getty Image

St. Patrick’s Day isn’t just a holiday where we hoist drams of whiskey, pints of stout, and chow down on sharp cheddar cheese and corned beef with various artery-clogging sides. That alone would be all well and good. But there are also parades in pretty much every corner of the country — from small towns to big cities. Some cities even allow open containers of alcoholic beverages during the St. Patrick’s Day parade because, well, people are going to bring them anyway.

If you happen to live in one of these outdoor drinking havens (or if you’re feeling a little sly), you’re going to need something besides green beer to enjoy while you watch float after float of Irish dancers and your local radio DJs dressed as leprechauns slowly motor by. That’s why we asked 10 of our favorite bartenders to tell us what they like to add to their St. Patrick’s Day parade flasks (and it’s not just Irish whiskey).

Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition

Sam Vause, general manager at Brim House in Toledo, Ohio

“This is a tough question. Being in the midwest, St Patrick’s Day is usually celebrated in brisk weather conditions, so I’ll need something to keep me warm. Whatever I choose, I’d like to be able to add it to coffee to stay cozy or just sip on it straight from the flask. Let’s reach for a classic with a twist…Jameson’s Caskmates “Stout Edition.” Jameson produces a smooth amber Irish whiskey then finish the product in used stout beer barrels. The result is a whiskey with rich flavors of coffee and cocoa. Perfect for the occasion.”

Mellow Corn

Stephen “Scuba” Underhill, bar manager at Tipsy Alchemist in Dallas

“What’s my go-to spirit to add to my St. Patrick’s Day parade flask? Mellow Corn Whiskey, if it ain’t broken and does the job, why change it?”

Redemption Rye

Melinda Cooper, bartender at Brasserie by Niche in St. Louis

“Lately I’ve really enjoyed working with Redemption. In fact, my flask is currently about 3/4 full of Redemption Rye.”

Bushmills Irish Whiskey

Daniel Condliffe, bartender at JSix in San Diego

“What’s my favorite spirit to add to my St. Patrick’s Day parade flask? You have to drink Irish whiskey on St. Paddy’s Day. I prefer Bush Mills or Red Spot.”