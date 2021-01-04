The 2021 Bourbon Releases We’re Most Looking Forward To

Thomas S. Moore Bourbon Finished in Port Casks ABV: 49.45%

MSRP: $70

Estimated Release: January The Whiskey: This expression is part of a new three-bottle roll out from Barton 1792 (Sazerac Company). Each of the bottles has its own special finishing cask: Port, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Chardonnay. Why we’re excited: Among these three releases, the Port Cask Finished expression has piqued our interest the most going into 2020 for two reasons. One, Port cask finished bourbons are generally very delicious. Two, we already tried this one and it’s a solid first entry for the new line (our full review of the line will be featured on @UproxxLife’s Expression Session this year). Yellowstone 2021 Limited Edition ABV: 50.5%

MSRP: $150

Estimated Release: August The Whiskey: Limestone Branch Distillery (Luxco) drops this much-beloved bottle of bourbon every summer in very small quantities. The juice tends to include special barrels with unique finishing casks in very small batches to highlight the prowess of Limestone Branch out in Lebanon, Kentucky. Why we’re excited: Last year’s release was aged for seven years and then finished in Armagnac barrels (cognac’s French cousin). Whatever this year’s release holds, it’ll be an expertly crafted and unique bottle of bourbon worth giving a shot (if you can find it).

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof A Batch, B Batch, and C Batch ABV: Varies

MSRP: $60/each

Estimated Release: Winter, summer, and fall 2021 The Whiskey: Elijah Craig Barrel Proof (Heaven Hill) is a damn fine bottle of bourbon that you can still get at a fairly affordable price (though it’s starting to reach above it’s MSRP in some places). Still, this is a multi-award winning bourbon that’s often called out as a very underrated bottle of booze to have on hand. Why we’re excited: The beauty of these three releases is that you can test and compare the difference between each batch and find one that suits your palate. That being said, these batches will not vary wildly, but you should be able to find the nuance of the barrels in each. Wild Turkey Master’s Keep ABV: Varies

MSRP: $175

Estimated Release: June The Whiskey: The Master’s Keep line from Wild Turkey (Campari) is always a home run in a bottle. Last year’s Bottled-in-Bond was a masterpiece in a bottle and really highlighted the beauty of Eddie Russell’s dep understanding of bourbon. Why we’re excited: These are often seen as showpiece bottles. But the juice inside tends to be almost too drinkable, making these hard to keep on the shelf. Still, since it’s Wild Turkey, you should be able to find these for little to no mark up when they drop.

Old Fitzgerald Bottled in Bond ABV: 50%

MSRP: $140

Estimated Release: March and October The Whiskey: Ah, Old Fitzgerald (Heaven Hill)… Their yearly Bottled-in-Bond releases have become some of the most sought-after drops throughout the year. One, the bottles themselves are awesome and serve as a decanter long after the juice is gone. Two, the whiskey tends to be some of the best from Heaven Hill’s wide array of spirits. Why we’re excited: Unfortunately, you’re not going to find this bottle easily or anywhere near its MSRP. Expect to pay at least double if you do happen upon a bottle. You can decide for yourself if it’s worth it (it is, at least once in a lifetime). Colonel E.H. Taylor Limited Release ABV: Varies

MSRP: $70

Estimated Release: June The Whiskey: The yearly E.H. Taylor release from Buffalo Trace (Sazerac) is always a defining bottle for the bespoke line. Last year’s drop was their 18-year Marriage which was, well, a marriage of high-rye bourbons with a wheated bourbon (BT makes both Weller and Pappy on-site). That bottle now retails at $3,000. Bottom Line: This is going to be another of those bottles that’ll be really hard to find given the very limited amount that actually goes out. Still, if you can find one, it’ll be worth getting at least a taste of some seriously well-crafted whiskey (just maybe at a little closer to MSRP than $3,000).

Four Roses 2021 Limited Edition Small Batch ABV: Varies

MSRP: $150

Estimated Release: September The Whiskey: Four Roses (Kirin Brewery) drops a Limited Edition Small Batch every year that really does hit a high watermark for the brand and bourbon in general. The whiskey is a one-off marriage of their best barrels from the ten mash bills (recipes) Four Roses uses to make all their expressions. It’s the finite and complete view of what they do at Four Roses in a single bottle. Why we’re excited: Generally, you’ll need to get these bottles through a ticketing system at the distillery. The beauty of that system is that you can snag these at MSRP. If you’re not in Kentucky (or nearby), expect to pay as much as two to three times more for the bottle. Larceny Barrel Proof Batch A, B, and C ABV: Varies

MSRP: $50/each

Estimated Release: Winter, summer, and fall 2021 The Whiskey: Larceny Barrel Proof (Heaven Hill) ended 2020 strong by getting the top honor of “Whisky of the Year” over at Whisky Advocate. That’s a hell of an honor for the wheated bourbon. A big part of that lauding is due to the craft behind the bottle. Another big part is the growing adoration for wheated (instead of high-rye) bourbons. Why we’re excited: Whether you’re riding the bandwagon of wheated bourbons or have been on that wagon for decades, this is a solid bottle of booze. It’s also still accessible. You can grab last year’s bottle for around $70, not thousands of dollars. That will change as Heaven Hill continues to rack up awards and love from whiskey drinkers around the world.