A Whiskey Writer Names The Independent American Whiskeys He Loves Best

Christopher Osburn has spent the past fifteen years in search of “the best” — or at least his very favorite — sips of whisk(e)y on earth. In the process, he’s enjoyed more whisk(e)y drams than his doctor would dare feel comfortable with, traveled to over 20 countries testing local spirits, and visited more than fifty distilleries worldwide. Sure, you can spend the rest of your life drinking whiskeys made by large brands and end up completely happy with your choices. We’re talking about the likes of Jim Beam, Jack Daniels, Jameson, and Suntory (along with some of the slightly smaller brands). These behemoths all make enough whiskeys to keep your palate interested and engaged for decades to come. But if you have more of an adventurous spirit or root for the underdog and you want to sip on something tuly unique, there are countless brands out there that don’t have parent companies or hedge fund investors. True independents — focused on perfecting their specific version of the grain-to-glass experience. Below you’ll find the independent American whiskey expressions that I love best.

Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Straight Rye View this post on Instagram Not too experienced with rye, but this is pretty excellent. Quality name as well. #ryewhiskey #craftwhiskey #dadshatrye A post shared by Jake Pechtel (@jake.pechtel) on May 13, 2020 at 7:12pm PDT ABV: 47.5% Price: $40.99 The Story: It might seem like rye has only become popular in the last few years, but before prohibition, it was arguably the most popular whiskey. Of the pre-prohibition ryes, there were two very popular styles: Pennsylvania and Maryland. This one is a Pennsylvania rye. That means this rye, made from local grain and aged for at least four years, is spicier than its counterpart. Tasting Notes: Like all rye whiskeys, this one deserves a nice nosing before taking a sip. If you do, you’ll be met with subtle spice, brown sugar, and creamy vanilla. The first sip will bring you white pepper, Christmas spices, rich caramel, dried cherries, and delicate floral notes. The finish is long, rich, and full of a pleasing kick of black pepper and butterscotch. Bottom Line: Unlike dad’s actual hat, you shouldn’t leave this whiskey laying around just anywhere. It’s a lovely fall dram and a fun one to share and taste with rye whiskey newbies. Iron Smoke Straight Bourbon View this post on Instagram #ironsmoke #ironsmokebourbon #straightbourbonwhiskey #artisancraftedsmallbatch #smallbatch #bourbon #whiskey #fourgrainbourbon #applewoodsmoked #whiskeyfriday A post shared by Luis (@adrenalinx29) on Apr 26, 2019 at 5:46pm PDT ABV: 40% Price: $45.99 The Story: It’s likely that you’ve never heard of Iron Smoke. This small-batch bourbon is made using locally sourced grains in limited batches. At first glance, it looks like well-made whiskey using a similar recipe to many other well-made whiskeys. The difference is Iron Smoke’s version is a four-grain bourbon with applewood smoked wheat. The result is a subtly smoky, sweet bourbon you’ll want to sip all autumn long. Tasting Notes: The first aromas you’ll be met with when nosing this bourbon are sweet corn, rich caramel, and velvety vanilla. The first sip teases flavors of toasted marshmallow, subtle bonfire smoke, sweet cream, and brown sugar. The finish is long, dry, warming, and filled with a pleasing kiss of applewood smoke that will make you wish you had a plate of ribs to pair the dram with. Bottom Line: This truly unique expression might be the perfect bridge for peaty Scotch fans to get into the world of American bourbon. Enjoy it on the rocks and sip it slowly.