After a long day of work (potentially in your house, due to the coronavirus), there are few things better than getting into some comfortable clothes, grabbing a nice spot on the couch, turning on Netflix, and sipping on a well-made bourbon. The sweet, corn-centric whiskey is perfectly suited for winter drinking, but nobody is going to stop you from cracking open a bottle of Eagle Rare or Booker’s in the spring (or whatever season it is right now, we’re all inside all day anyway). Lauren Mathews, lead bartender at Urbana in Washington, DC prefers to stick to a classic this time of year. “Buffalo Trace is a great bridge between the seasons.” She adds, “It’s great in a Manhattan when it’s cold out, and also tastes great in a Paper Plane when you want to start looking towards spring and summer.” She’s not the only person with strong opinions of season-bridging bourbons. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their picks.