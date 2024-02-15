Part 1 — The 2024 Bourbon Blind Tasting Taste 1 Tasting Notes: Nose: This opens with a nose full of vanilla oils, salted caramel, and a hint of old oak with a clear sense of Cherry Cola, grassy notes, and maybe even a little barrelhouse must. Palate: That barrel must pops early on the palate with a bitter and almost smoky feel before dark chocolate-covered almonds and cherry root beer sweeten things up on most of these. Finish: The finish leans into a creamy mocha espresso vibe before dry cedar planks and cherry tobacco lead to a Red Hot sharp/sweet on most ends. Initial Thoughts: This is a bold Kentucky bourbon, likely Beam. It’s quintessential from top to bottom and pretty warm at the end. We’re definitely looking at a high-proof single barrel.

Taste 2 Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose blasts you with a deep sense of Kentucky bourbon — Pecan waffles! Maple syrup! Apple fritters! Spiced oak! Cherry Coke! — before settling on a soft sense of chocolate brownies cut with real vanilla and a fleeting sense of fall leaves in a fallow fruit orchard. Palate: The palate starts off subtle with a sense of that Cherry Coke giving way to soft chewy toffee rolled in almond and chocolate before the build starts and the warmth turns from gentle winter spices to sharp ancho chili heat to spicy orange clove with a deep tobacco chewiness and dark spiced oakiness that’s hot, almost smoldering. Finish: The end adds fresh hot red chili to dark hot chocolate that’s cut with nutmeg, allspice, anise, and cinnamon before a supple vanilla cream cuts in, creating a lush finish that’s surprisingly silky and gently warming with these distance sense of old barrel houses roasting under the summer sun. Initial Thoughts: This is another high-proof masterpiece from Kentucky. It’s a bit earthier than sweet, but it works with the ABV heat. Taste 3 Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is a classic bourbon with hints of chocolate and malty beer next to a hint of dark blackberry pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Palate: That blackberry gets sweet on the palate as gingerbread and winter spice cake leads to more chocolate, vanilla, and maybe some apple fritter. Finish: The end is a vanilla bomb bourbon with a hint of orange for balance but is ultimately very light/watered down. Initial Thoughts: This has a great start that sort of peters out by the end. It’s quality standard stuff. Whatever it is, I bet their cask-strength version rocks.

Taste 4 Tasting Notes: Nose: Crafty grain notes with a sweet and buttery edge draw you in on the nose with a sense of salted caramel, burnt vanilla pods, and old firewood. Palate: Sweet grits with a good dose of vanilla work well with toasted marshmallows just kissed with campfire licks from a flame as prunes and figs add a dark and fruity depth. Finish: Salted caramel and salted cherries drive the finish toward deep vanilla creaminess with a hint of cedar kindling and tobacco leaf on the very end. Initial Thoughts: This is succinct, distinct, and well-rounded. It’s also very savory and creamy, making it a big outlier on the panel. I like it. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with toasted raisin bread, cinnamon butter, dates, prunes, and figs with a nice layer of leathery dark berries cut with bright orange zest.

Palate: Soft caramel opens the palate before sharp winter spice barks stewing dark plums, sticky toffee pudding, and vanilla buttercream lead to fresh gingerbread. Finish: The end leans into the rich buttercream and woody spices with a soft sense of pipe tobacco and Christmas cakes. Initial Thoughts: This is a dark and fruity whiskey with a very nice classic bourbon foundation. The finish is excellent as well. This is good whiskey.

Taste 6 Tasting Notes: Nose: Streams of fresh maple syrup drive the nose toward peanut brittle, dark and bitter chocolate, and toasted marshmallow with a whisper of campfire next to a touch of dark red berry. Palate: Dried cherry and blackberry pie drive the palate with a hint of apple fritter next to clove-studded oranges, woody winter spice, and a hint of spiced creamy tea. Finish: The woody spice and orange clove move the finish toward dry tobacco leaves in an old cedar humidor with a touch of anise, allspice, and old firewood with this faint whisper of dried mushroom on the very end. Initial Thoughts: There’s a great balance of dark and bright fruit against woody spice that just works. This goes way beyond the ordinary for something special and nails it. Taste 7 Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with a dark chili-infused tobacco vibe that leads to creamy AF vanilla, soft cherry hand pies, Granny Smith apple peels, salted toffee rolled in dark chocolate, and a touch of vanilla nougat wafers.

Palate: Those wafers lead to a creamy sense of soft dry grits with a dark sweetness that’s part molasses and part maple syrup next to old cedar planks, dried blackberry, dried pear chips (salted), and fresh chewing tobacco dipped in chili-cherry syrup. Finish: This fleeting sense of a leafy forest in the spring blooms on the mid-palate and finish before that cherry spice kicks back in with a sense of smoldering braids of cedar, tobacco, and smudging sage counter the lush vanilla and dark fruit. Initial Thoughts: Holy shit, this is good whiskey. There’s so much going on and it all works toward building a great whole.

Taste 8 Tasting Notes: Nose: This smells like an old-world cask on the nose — prunes, dates, spiced yet sweet mulled wine, rum-soaked raisins, panettone, and old oak. Palate: Dried blackberries soaked in brandy and dipped in chocolate drive the palate toward sweet and fruity dessert wine cut with woody winter spices, soft vanilla, and a touch of fresh figs off the vine. Finish: That fig drives the finish toward soft brandy-soaked tobacco layered with mulled wine spices and ancient oak staves next to a fleeting sense of thick and spicy dessert wine cut with bourbon. Initial Thoughts: This is another really good whiskey that leans into its finishing barrel pretty hard. It’s good but it’s a one-off for sure. Taste 9 Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this bursts with raspberry, blackberry, redcurrant, and blueberry all stewed with plenty of holiday spices and folded into a cobbler topped with dense buttery buttermilk biscuits.

Palate: The palate leans into the spice with a focus on clove, nutmeg, and a very small whisper of anise as the berry turns more towards a fresh strawberry with dark chocolate-covered espresso beans chiming in on the mid-palate. Finish: That chocolate-bitter vibe drives towards a finish full of cinnamon-spiked dark chocolate tobacco leaves, stewed plums, and a dollop of floral honey. Initial Thoughts: This is a big and bold whiskey that’s perfectly balanced between the dark bourbon and dark finish. It’s also delicious.

Taste 10 Tasting Notes: Nose: Classic bourbon notes of dark cherry, woody winter spices, soft vanilla, and salted caramel drive the nose toward a hint of apple orchard and marmalade with a hint of buttermilk biscuit and whipped butter. Palate: The palate leans into dry grains with a hint of sweetness next to creamy vanilla and dark fruit compote. Finish: The end sort of goes watery while the crafty grains, vanilla, and caramel fade out pretty quickly. Initial Thoughts: This opens very strong and sort of fades away quickly. It’s good but… not lasting. Taste 11 Tasting Notes: Nose: Creamed honey and salted caramel draw you in on the nose with a sense of prunes and dates mixed with rum raisin and brandy-soaked pears kissed with rich vanilla and freshly ground nutmeg.

Palate: That creamy vibe remains on the palate as creamy vanilla buttercream cut with equally creamy honey dances with soft sweetgrass and smudging sage next to a hint of old oak staves soaked in brandy and just touched with old cellars. Finish: The musty old cellar vibe accents the sweetgrass and sage with rich pipe tobacco laced with marmalade and brandied pears before the lush vanilla takes back over on the very end. Initial Thoughts: This is a well-rounded and full-bodied bourbon. This is the good stuff, folks.

Taste 12 Tasting Notes: Nose: This has a nice nose full of dark red fruits, soft winter spices, and plenty of oak and tobacco with a nice sense of “Classic” bourbon. Palate: Dark sugars, vanilla, and chocolate drive the palate toward a touch of espresso cream and leathery tobacco pouches with a touch more of that old oak sneaking in on the mid-palate. Finish: A hint of almond and vanilla peek in on the finish with a sense of stewed plums and cherries tied to tobacco and oak. Initial Thoughts: This is good standard bourbon. Sometimes that’s good enough, right? Taste 13 Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with a delicate blend of stewed red fruits with a deep and woody spice mix completed by soft leather, cedar bark, and soft pipe tobacco with a hint of cherry syrup.

Palate: The taste leans into the cherry with a deep clove, allspice, and cinnamon vibe before hitting a touch of grassy rye and buttery grits all rolled into an old leather tobacco pouch and placed in an old humidor that’s scented with brandied cherries. Finish: The end has a subtle and well-rounded sense of classic bourbon with a warming touch of woody spice, dark and stewed red fruit, and deep vanilla creaminess with a hint of nutshell and tobacco. Initial Thoughts: This is good stuff too. There’s something that feels like it’s holding back though and I can’t quite put my finger on it. Maybe I’m being over-analytical because this is a solid pour.

Taste 14 Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose pops with nostalgic vibes of summer days in the backyard — wicker, fir trees, Old Spice, sweet iced tea, and rich caramel — next to a hint of fat-soaked roasting herbs, orchard fruit, and tobacco. Palate: The palate leans into mild crafty grain notes that lean more sweet than dry with a sense of choco-caramel lattes, vanilla cake, and a soft sense of apple and pear cider. Finish: The end has a nice woody cherry cut with spiced tobacco and is countered by lush vanilla straight from the pod. Initial Thoughts: Again, this is just good bourbon, folks. It’s succinct and tasty. Taste 15 Tasting Notes: Nose: This feels warm on the nose with a sense of cinnamon toast, pecan waffles covered in maple syrup, and buttery vanilla paste with a hint of prune and maybe some dates swimming in mulled wine with a whisper of dark fruity brandy.

Palate: Rummy syrup with a deep sense of Nutella spread over a toasted brioche drives the palate toward fig jam, sticky toffee pudding, and a dark caramel cut with burnt orange and salt flakes on the mid-palate. Finish: That caramel gets so dark that it turns into cinnamon-laced dark chocolate with a touch of allspice and clove before a dry sense of old oak staves wrapped in tobacco round out the hot and dry end. Initial Thoughts: Goddamnit, this is excellent whiskey.

Taste 16 Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose bursts forth with soft and bright fruits — kind of like a package of Starbursts — before leaning into a luscious sense of stewed prunes and figs next to mulled wine spices and brandy-soaked vanilla cookies dipped in salted caramel chewing tobacco. Palate: That Starburst vibe explodes on the palate with all the colors of the fruity sweet rainbow before a thick and creamy vanilla creaminess drives the palate toward burnt orange and vanilla wafers just kissed with Nutella and tobacco stems. Finish: That tobacco takes on the creamy vanilla with nice layers of dark chocolate, an old barrel house, and soft and smoldering fall leaves wrapped in apple-smoked tobacco leaves bunched into an old cedar box. Initial Thoughts: This is f*cking delicious whiskey. This is going to stand the test of time and rule 2024 up to the bitter end in December. I’m calling it now. Taste 17 Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this one is big with classic bourbon notes of caramel, oak, vanilla, baking spices, and orchard fruit with a hint of honey and Graham Cracker.

Palate: That honeyed Graham Cracker drives the palate toward more caramel and vanilla with a slight sense of cherry and winter spice barks Finish: The end stays strong with a nice warmth that balances the standard bourbon flavor notes on a long finish. Initial Thoughts: This is perfectly solid standard bourbon. No notes!

Taste 18 Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with a sense of grainy craft bourbon countered by fresh green apple, honeycomb, and sugary vanilla cookies next to a hint of baking spice and oak. Palate: That graininess drives the palate toward chili-spiced honey, soft toffee, and lemon meringue pie with a fleeting hint of blackberries dusted with cinnamon and brown sugar on the back end. Finish: Old leather gloves and potting soil mingle on the finish as the grains sweeten with the honey and the lemon, berries, and caramel ground out the sip. Initial Thoughts: This is a one-of-a-kind whiskey. I’m not exactly sure where it fits but it’s interesting and I kind of need to spend more time with it. Taste 19 Tasting Notes: Nose: Freshly fried cinnamon doughnuts, soft chocolate shavings, and buttery salted caramel drive the nose toward dry nutshells, a hint of apple fritter, and dark brandy cherries dipped in creamy dark chocolate.

Palate: That chocolate is just kissed with Graham Cracker and marshmallow on the palate with a good dose of cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice leading toward a dark brandy cherry tobacco on the mid-palate. Finish: The dark cherry tobacco and S’mores drive the finish with a sense of dark stewed red fruit, stone fruit, and pear/apple before the oak arrives with a sense of an old cellar on a warm day. Initial Thoughts: This is a clear winner. It’s delicious, very Kentucky, and super well-rounded.

Taste 20 Tasting Notes: Nose: Rich salted caramel, apple fritters, cherry pie, winter spice, old leather tobacco pouches, and deep oakiness drive the nose with a touch of rye bread crust and nutty … I want to say granola covered in dark chocolate. Palate: The sweetness really gets buttery on the palate with rich toffee and salted caramel ice cream next to creamy cinnamon chews, vanilla malt, dark and smooth chocolate sauce, and a counterpoint of sharp oak spices with a touch of old spicy tobacco. Finish: That tobacco and oaky spice sharpen on the finish before the creamy caramel, vanilla, and chocolate base returns for a soft and lush end. Initial Thoughts: Sonofabitch, this is another winner. This is so deep and interesting while delivering a gem of a Kentucky bourbon. Taste 21 Tasting Notes: Nose: This starts with a deep sense of old-world oak before diving into dark prunes and dates with stewed apricots, soft dark chocolate, spicy mulled wine, and brandy-soaked pears rolled with rose-water-soaked marzipan with a hint of soft buttery toffee underneath it all.

Palate: Those dark fruits and murky spices drive the palate toward brown sugar, rum raisin, more of that brandied pear, old oak staves from an older cellar, soft reminiscent notes of cognac and Norman cider, and this fleeting sense of stewed prunes with a whisper of birch smoke. Finish: The end goes full cognac with bright orchard fruits and berries with a hint of floral honey, soft vanilla oils, and sharp marmalade next to soft scones bespeckled with rum raisin and smeared with softly whipped salted butter over a plate made from dessert-wine-soaked oak staves. Initial Thoughts: This goes hard on the finishing barrels too. A lot is going on here and it all makes sense by the end. This is a one-of-a-kind bourbon.

Taste 22 Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a rich sense of buttery toffee on the nose with plenty of cinnamon/nutmeg/allspice next to a hint of savory fig and some vanilla cream. Palate: The palate merges the spices into a lush eggnog vibe as hints of old cedar planks mix with a black peppercorn sharpness. Finish: The end mixes the spices into a buttery cookie with hints of singed cinnamon bark, old pine, and soft vanilla tobacco leaves. Initial Thoughts: This is really good bourbon, but it doesn’t go beyond that. It’s really tasty but is missing something I can’t quite pinpoint. Again, I could just be overthinking this. Taste 23 Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is super classic with notes of stewed orchard fruits, caramel, orange peel, vanilla, cinnamon bark, and plenty of cherries with a hint of butterscotch.

Palate: Oaky spice and vanilla creaminess drive the palate toward more berries, stonefruits, and apples with a pie vibe before sharp baking spices and dry oak come into play. Finish: Those spices and wood round out the finish with a sense of cherry tobacco, vanilla cream, and salted caramel chews. Initial Thoughts: This is good standard bourbon. There’s nothing wrong with it but… it’s not exciting either.

Taste 24 Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose feels like walking into an old bread bakery in Central Europe early in the morning before hitting this note of freshly fried apple fritters and old-fashioned doughnuts, a touch of prune, plum, and date, and a good dose of soft winter spice. Palate: The palate is dry but full of sourdough bread crusts, Graham Crackers, and Fig Newtons with a touch of huckleberry jam, dry sweetgrass braided with smudging sage, and a touch of straw bale before the woody spice kicks in with a cinnamon bark focus. Finish: The end leans into the woody spices with a touch of clove, allspice, and nutmeg before sweetgrass and bread crusts take over with a hint of buttery cream. Initial Thoughts: This is exciting! The flavor notes are so distinct and enticing and create this whole world of sensory notes, memories, and tastiness. This is a big whiskey that’ll stick with you. Taste 25 Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with a clear sense of Cherry Dr. Pepper with plenty of spice, vanilla, and sasparilla that leads to soft cedar with old leather and tobacco.

Palate: The cherry really pops on the palate with a rich Black Forest cake vibe giving way to cherry cola and a sharp sense of winter spices. Finish: The end is all cherry all day with spiced cherry syrup leading to cherry cobbler with a tart yet buttery edge, plenty of wet brown sugar, and tons of winter spice to make things nice. Initial Thoughts: This is a bit of a cherry bomb (it’s not “one note” but edges toward it) but still tastes pretty damn good overall.

Part 2 — The 2024 Bourbon Ranking 25. Never Say Die Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon — Taste 3 ABV: 49.5% Average Price: $69

The Whiskey: This is a very unique Kentucky bourbon. The whiskey is made with a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley that’s left to age for five years in Kentucky. Then that whiskey is sent to Northern England(!) where it’s aged for one more year before batching, proofing, and bottling. Bottom Line: This is a very interesting whiskey thanks to a totally bonkers finishing in Northern England. As I mentioned in my tasting notes, I need to try this at cask strength to get the full picture. Proofed down, it’s hard to justify the expense of that trans-Atlantic trip. 24. Devils River Barrel Strength Small Batch Texas Bourbon Whiskey — Taste 17 ABV: 58.5% Average Price: $39

The Whiskey: This high-rye bourbon from Texas is all about the water. The brand really leans into using the limestone-filtered water of the Devils River region of Texas as the heart of their whiskey. Beyond that, they keep their cards pretty close to the chest about how this whiskey is made. Bottom Line: If you’re in Texas and see this on the shelf at the bar, buy a pour or have them make you an old fashioned. Beyond that, I wouldn’t go out of my way to track this down. 23. High N’ Wicked Kentucky Straight Bourbon Aged 5 Years — Taste 23 ABV: 52% Average Price: $89

The Whiskey: This bottler is using some classic Kentucky bourbon for their expressions. In this case, the whiskey in the bottle is made from a sweet mash of 51% corn, 39% rye, and 10% malted barley. After a few years of aging, the barrels are batched, proofed, and bottled. Bottom Line: This is a good bourbon. But that price is a lot to swallow for a pretty standard overall pour. 22. Three Chord “Theory of a Deadman” A Blend of Six-Year-Old Straight Bourbon Whiskeys — Taste 10 ABV: 46.7% Average Price: $59

The Whiskey: This brand-new release from Three Chord’s Backstage series is a blend of six-year-old whiskeys from Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee. Once batched, those whiskeys were proofed and bottled otherwise as-is. Bottom Line: This was fine. It’s solid standard bourbon. That’s about it. 21. Wheel Horse Cigar Blend Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Sherry, Port, & Armagnac Casks — Taste 12 ABV: 50.5% Average Price: $42

The Whiskey: This special release from Wheel Horse was only 3,000 bottles at the tail end of last year. The whiskey in those bottles is a blend of four- to five-year-old Kentucky bourbons finished in Armagnac, Sherry, and Port casks. The whiskey spends around six to eight months mellowing in those finishing casks before batching and bottling. Bottom Line: Again, this is a very solid bourbon but doesn’t quite break out of “standard” for me. That 100% means that this is good and drinkable but more like a table whiskey than something special. Then again… it’s only $40. 20. Redwood Empire Devils Tower High Rye Bourbon Whiskey — Taste 13 ABV: 49.5% Average Price: $89

The Whiskey: This new release from Redwood Empire out in California is a very small batch — only 25 barrels — of good straight bourbon. The mash is super unique with only 51% corn supported by 45% rye, 2% malted barley, and 2% wheat. Those barrels rested until just right for batching, proofing, and bottling. Bottom Line: This is slotted neatly into the “good but standard” column of the ledger on this panel of whiskeys. That’s worth it if you’re in California. Check it out. You will enjoy it. 19. Three Chord “Goodbye June” A Blend of Straight & Cherry Bounce Barrel-Finished Bourbon Whiskeys — Taste 25 ABV: 61% Average Price: $69

The Whiskey: This new limited edition “Backstage” expression from Three Chors is a blend of four bourbons. One Tennessee bourbon is blended with two Indiana bourbons and one Kentucky bourbon — all five years old. One of the Indiana bourbons was finished in cherry bounce barrels to add a little extra depth to the final product for the band, Goodbye Jane. Bottom Line: This is another very good classic bourbon. If you’re into the band, then definitely give this a try — you’ll be in for a pleasant treat. If not, keep scrolling. 18. Starlight Distillery Single Barrel Huber’s Rickhouse Select Indiana Straight Bourbon Whiskey — Taste 18 ABV: 56.2% Average Price: $59

The Whiskey: This Indiana craft whiskey from an old family farm is made by blending two mash bills — their three-grain and four-grain mash bills with a 100% sweet mash fermentation. That juice is then distilled on old copper pot stills before going into fresh oak for a four-year sleep. Then single barrels are chosen for their excellence and bottled as-is. Bottom Line: This is a good example of how to do craft whiskey right. You feel the grains but they are part of a larger whole that makes this a good sipping bourbon for anyone looking to try something different. 17. Penelope Straight Bourbon Whiskey Toasted Barrel Finish — Taste 4 ABV: 50% Average Price: $66

The Whiskey: This whiskey starts with fully matured four-year-old MGP of Indiana bourbon (74% corn, 21% rye, and 5% malted barley). Then the whiskey is re-barreled into freshly toasted new oak barrels for a final rest. Finally, this whiskey is batched, proofed, and bottled to highlight that finish. Bottom Line: This is another outside-the-box whiskey. You reach for this when you want to expand your palate (or are bored of the standard stuff). 16. Murray Hill Club Bourbon Whiskey A Blend — Taste 22 ABV: 51.5% Average Price: $129

The Whiskey: This is a masterfully sourced whiskey. The whiskey is a mix of 18 and 11-year-old bourbon with a nine-year-old light whiskey (a high-proof whiskey aged in lightly toasted uncharred barrels). That blend is then just touched with water before bottling without any fuss. Bottom Line: This is really good sipping whiskey. My only complaint (and why it’s so low on this ranking) is that it was missing that “wow” factor. This is the whiskey that you reach for when you want a pour of the good stuff that you don’t have to think about. But that price, again, is a lot to get past. 15. Chattanooga Whiskey Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Tawny Port Casks — Taste 8 ABV: 47.5% Average Price: $45

The Whiskey: This whiskey starts off very special before getting even more so with the finishing barrel. The base whiskey is a blend of six high-malt mash bill Tennessee bourbons that were chosen and batched for their fruity and wine-like flavors. That whiskey was then filled into seven Tawny Port casks for a final rest before batching, proofing, and bottling. Bottom Line: This is a great example of the power of the finishing barrel. If you’re looking for an old-school bourbon, look elsewhere. This is all about that deep and old oak from the old world. That makes this one work sipping to expand your palate or when making an awesome Manhattan cocktail. 14. Backbone Bourbon Uncut Straight Bourbon Whiskey Single Barrel — Taste 14 ABV: 58.95% Average Price: $59

The Whiskey: This is another unique Indiana bourbon. The whiskey is a single-barrel example of the power of Backbons Bourbon right now. Single barrels are hand-picked from Backhone’s reserves and bottled 100% as-is. Bottom Line: This is a strong candidate for an everyday sipper. The price is right, it delivers a great profile, and goes beyond being just “classic.” You can’t beat that, folks. It’s not going to blow any minds, but it doesn’t have to. 13. Heaven’s Door Cask Strength “Homesick Blues” Minnesota Wheated Bourbon Whiskey — Taste 11 ABV: 61.35% Average Price: $79

The Whiskey: This whiskey from Bob Dylan’s brand celebrates the singer’s home, Minnesota. The whiskey is a Minnesota bourbon made with Minnesota grains and distilled in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. The massive temperature swings — up to 116F in the summer and -80F in the winter — make for a very unique aging experience. Still, this whiskey was ready after seven years of rest and bottled in a small batch as cask strength. Bottom Line: This is where we get into the “wow, that’s good” section of the ranking. This is great sipping whiskey that’ll reveal new nuances every time you return to it. It’s also going to make you a killer whiskey-forward cocktail. That’s a win-win! 12. Pinhook Straight Bourbon Whiskey 2023 Vertical Series Bourbon “Bourbon War” Aged 8 Years — Taste 5 ABV: 57.3% Average Price: $92

The Whiskey: This is an instant classic from Kentucky’s Pinhook. The whiskey is hewn from a mash bill of 75% corn, 20.5% rye, and 4.5% malted barley distilled at MGP of Indiana and aged at Castle & Key (in Kentucky). The whiskey was left alone for eight years before batching and bottling as-is. Bottom Line: This is another one that deserves your time. It reveals more and more details as you add water, pour over ice, and mix into your favorite cocktails. 11. Woodford Reserve Distillery Series: Double Double Oak Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey — Taste 6 ABV: 45.2% Average Price: $59 (half bottle)

The Whiskey: Woodford Reserve’s much-beloved Double Double Oak is back. The whiskey in the bottle is a classic Double Oak bourbon that’s then re-barreled into heavily toasted new oak barrels for one final rest before batching, proofing, and bottling. Bottom Line: This is a rarity that lives up to the hype. It’s unique and tasty while feeling comforting — it’s a magical matrix for your senses. Pour it neat and take your time digging into the complexity. 10. Stagg Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Barrel Proof Batch 23B — Taste 2 ABV: 63.9% Average Price: $299

The Whiskey: Stagg is made with Buffalo Trace’s renowned Mash Bill #1. That’s the same bourbon as Eagle Rare, E.H. Taylor, Benchmark, and their signature Buffalo Trace Bourbon. The ripple here is that Stagg is the barrel-strength product of that mash. It’s meant to be big, brash, and a flavor bomb. Batch 23B is a big one. The ABV is 63.9%. That’s not Hazmat (70% and above), but it’s up there. For the uninitiated, it’ll probably taste like burning on the first sip. But there is so much more at play to this subtle yet bold whiskey, so let’s look at the flavor profile. Bottom Line: This also lives up to the hype, especially this release. This is tasty AF bourbon with a bold warmth that never overpowers the subtler notes of the profile. From the first nose, you can kind of understand why people wait in long lines to buy this one. Also, you can make a fantastic whiskey-forward cocktail with this one. 9. Knob Creek Single Barrel Select Bourbon Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey — Taste 1 ABV: 60% Average Price: $71

The Whiskey: This single-barrel bourbon is from Beam’s private barrel pick program for retailers. That means your local retailer goes out to Clermont, Kentucky, and picks a single barrel for their store — or you’ll see these at the distillery for sale. Beam then cuts the bourbon to 120 proof (if needed), bottles it, and delivers it to the store. That also means these will vary from store to store ever so slightly. Bottom Line: This is the quintessential Kentucky bourbon with the perfect Kentucky hug on the finish. This is the bottle you stock when you want that distinction on your shelf. Also, don’t sleep on mixing up some dope cocktails with this one. It’ll always shine brightly. 8. Frank August Case Study 2: XO PX Brandy Cask Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey — Taste 21 ABV: 50.5% Average Price: $199

The Whiskey: This Kentucky bourbon is all about time … and old-world oak. The whiskey was batched and then re-barreled into a 1992 cask that held Pedro Ximenez sherry for 17 years. Another portion of the whiskey went into an XO Pedro Ximenez sherry cask from 1948 that held sherry for 13 years spells. The barrels were still wet when they arrived in Kentucky and re-filled with this bourbon, adding to the depth of that final aging of the final batch. Bottom Line: This is one of the best representations of PX sherry casks finishing in the whole goddamn game. If you can find this, you’ll be for a masterclass in how amazing a sherry cask finish can be. 7. Larceny Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Barrel Proof A124 — Taste 15 ABV: 62.1% Average Price: $69

The Whiskey: The first Larceny Barrel Proof release of 2024 is an instant classic. The whiskey in the bottle is a blend of six- to eight-year-old bourbons from the wheated bourbon barrels at Heaven Hill. Those barrels were batched and then went into the bottle 100% as-is. Bottom Line: This is another excellent Kentucky bourbon with a warming hug on the finish. If you’re looking for a hidden gem that’ll deliver everything you want from a KY bourbon, look no further. 6. Jack Daniel’s 10 Years Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 3 — Taste 7 ABV: 48.5% Average Price: $73

The Whiskey: The third batch of Jack Daniel’s 10-Year has arrived. The whiskey is aged for at least 10 years in prime spots in Jack’s best warehouses. During that time, the barrels spend time in the “Buzzard’s Roost” at the top of the rickhouse. Once they hit the right flavor profile, those barrels are moved to the bottom floors of other warehouses to slow the aging down. Finally, the whiskey is batched, proofed, and bottled. Bottom Line: This is a massive departure from the last batch, which was very wood forward. This is classic Jack amped up to MAX volume with one of the most approachable and deep fruity palates on the list. Buy a case of this. 5. Garrison Brothers Guadalupe Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in a Port Cask — Taste 9 ABV: 53.5% Average Price: $149

The Whiskey: This Texas whiskey is hewn from 90 30-gallon barrels of four-year-old bourbon that were transferred into 26 59-gallon Tawny Port casks for a final maturation of over one year. That whiskey is then bottled as-is after a touch of water is added. Bottom Line: This is another example of how amazing a finishing barrel can be when done right. This whiskey is bold, delicious, and so deep. Pour it neat and then take your time really digging into the depths of this one — it’ll reward you almost endlessly. 4. Old Forester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 1924 10-Year-Old — Taste 19 ABV: 50% Average Price: $115

The Whiskey: This brand-new release from Old Forester is new in more ways than one. The whiskey is their first age-statement whiskey at 10 years old. It’s also a new mash bill for the heritage brand with a recipe of 79% corn, 11$ rye, and 10% malted barley. The whiskey aged in the Brown-Forman warehouse until just right for batching, proofing, and bottling. Bottom Line: This was a huge swing for Old Forester to open 2024. This whiskey grows on you and gets better with each return. Seriously, take your time nosing and tasting this one and you’ll be rewarded with an instant-iconic bourbon. 3. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Batch A124 — Taste 20 ABV: 59.5% Average Price: $74

The Whiskey: 2024’s first Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is a unique one. The batch is made from barrels that averaged out to 10 years and nine months old, which is on the young side for these releases. Moreover, the ABVs are much lower than usual as well, coming in under 60%. Bottom Line: This is just everything you want from a Kentucky bourbon that delivers a beautifully classic profile and then goes so much deeper. Delicious. 2. New Riff High Note Series: Bohemian Wheat Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 8-Year-Old — Taste 24 ABV: 58.95% Average Price: $69

The Whiskey: This late 2023 release from New Riff is all about the wheat. The whiskey is made with 65% non-GMO corn, 18% Bohemian floor-malted wheat, 10% unmalted wheat, and 7% dark wheat. The whiskey was then small batched and bottled 100% as-is to highlight the work that the wood and wheated bourbon underwent over years of resting on the Ohio River. Bottom Line: This whiskey makes you feel the feels. It’s so much more than your standard pour without demanding your time or feeling like homework. It delivers its nuances subtly and succinctly while shining from top to bottom. 1. Jack Daniel’s 12 Years Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 2 — Taste 16 ABV: 53.5% Average Price: $537