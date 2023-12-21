What’s the best bourbon for an old fashioned cocktail? It’s a question as old as time — well… at least it feels like one. And important, too. The quality of bourbon swings drastically — the taste even more so. There are a ton of variables that can make or break a simple and classic old fashioned cocktail. So let’s take a look at which bourbon you should be using to make the best old fashioned possible.

For this exercise, I had to dial in the parameters pretty severely. First and foremost, I couldn’t stack the deck. I know I can make an amazing old fashioned with, say, a Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon or E.H. Taylor Single Barrel Bourbon or Knob Creek 18-Year-Old Bourbon. But those bottles are highly allocated and very price-inflated. So I’ve specifically chosen great bourbons that are ~generally available~ at good liquor stores, in the same price range ($30-$45), very close in ABV (45%-50%), and all classic corn/rye/malted barley Kentucky straight bourbons. There are no special finishing barrels, high or low ABVs, crafty grain bombs, sneaky sourced barrels, wheated bourbons, or random single barrels.

I picked bourbons that I 100% know make a great cocktail and will not overpower with something different in the base.

Eagle Rare Aged 10 Years Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey — 45% ABV, $45

Michter’s US*1 Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey — 45.7% ABV, $44

Four Roses Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey — 45% ABV, $30

Heaven Hill Bottled-In-Bond Aged 7 Years Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey — 50% ABV, $47

Next, I kept the recipe identical for each old fashioned I made. The same sugar base, the same number of dashes of bitters, the same orange oils expressed over the top, the same cherry on top, and the same ice for each one. That way there’s no variation besides the bourbon base. It’s the only way to know which bourbon shines the brightest in this cocktail application.

Lastly, all four bourbon old fashioneds were mixed individually but tasted at the same time. As I made the drinks, I kept them in the freezer to preserve them until the tasting. All things being equal, I was truly able to taste and judge these old fashioneds against each other in the best environment. So let’s dive in!

