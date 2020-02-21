The Best Breweries In The World, According To Beer Drinkers

Finding the best beer in the world or even the best brewery in the world is a bit of a fool’s errand. For one, there are so many different styles of beer that your personal taste is going to color any choice you make. Second, craft breweries have become so prevalent that choosing one outside of your local community almost seems pointless. Still, we travel for beer. We love beer. And, we drink a lot of beer. So, it’s natural that certain breweries will rise to the top and be, well, the best breweries in the world. Ratebeer, which let’s beer drinkers rate and comment on their favorite beers and breweries, compiled a list of what serious beer drinkers consider the best breweries in the world. The list was created from literally tens-of-millions of reviews of tens-of-thousands of breweries. It’s very comprehensive is what we’re saying. That being said, the top ten that shook out were very U.S. centric unlike the ten best new breweries in the world which was almost exclusively international. But, hey, that’s good news. You can travel to most of these breweries without a passport. The below ten breweries are killers and fairly accessible nationwide. That means you can likely find a lot of these beers at your local high-end beer shop and give them a try. So, let’s dive in and see which breweries beer drinkers consider to be the cream of the crop. Related: The Best New Breweries In The World, According To Beer Drinkers